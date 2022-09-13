How To Wear A Corset Like Deepika

Desi celebs have jumped onto the old-fashioned laced corset bandwagon and are adulating it.
The vintage garment, now a runway hit, has been revived big-time -- it's no longer worn underneath voluminous, flouncy layers of fabric as it was two centuries ago and has been transformed into a seductive fashion piece of our times.
B-Town actresses are doing a bang-up job in the way they are wearing it.
Deepika Padukone's triple-laced cotton corset pairs marvellously with pristine white shredded denims in a winning white-on-white way.
The chunky gold earwear and smoky, alluring under-eye liner peps up the Gorgeous Quotient.
A charcoal-black front-laced corset is equally bewitching as seen on Khushi Kapoor. She switches things up further with a sequin-studded metal neck collar and a stack of gold bangles.
The oomphy hour-glass corset does great stuff for Esha Gupta.
Denim corsets? Hmm. Certainly works for Sonakshi Sinha with the bulky patchwork jacket.
Komal Pandey is a fanatasy in this mysterious, exotic beaded corset with a sequined skirt and pearl choker.
These sorta faux laced corsets do the job for Ananya Panday when worn with her cool-dude vanilla cargo pants.
Rakul Singh's bustier is a a more sober, modest version of a corset.
Disha Patani preens like a shimmery peacock in her corset dress.
The high-slit dressy silhouette is rounded off with blue eyes and tousled hair.
Tara Sutaria's casual beige pants and corset will take you from day to night in a heartbeat.
The black boots give an everyday workman energy. And those glorious curls.