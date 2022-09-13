How To Wear A Corset Like Deepika

Desi celebs have jumped onto the old-fashioned laced corset bandwagon and are adulating it.

The vintage garment, now a runway hit, has been revived big-time -- it's no longer worn underneath voluminous, flouncy layers of fabric as it was two centuries ago and has been transformed into a seductive fashion piece of our times.

B-Town actresses are doing a bang-up job in the way they are wearing it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone's triple-laced cotton corset pairs marvellously with pristine white shredded denims in a winning white-on-white way.

The chunky gold earwear and smoky, alluring under-eye liner peps up the Gorgeous Quotient.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapooor/Instagram

A charcoal-black front-laced corset is equally bewitching as seen on Khushi Kapoor. She switches things up further with a sequin-studded metal neck collar and a stack of gold bangles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

The oomphy hour-glass corset does great stuff for Esha Gupta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Denim corsets? Hmm. Certainly works for Sonakshi Sinha with the bulky patchwork jacket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Komal Pandey is a fanatasy in this mysterious, exotic beaded corset with a sequined skirt and pearl choker.

Photograph: Polite Society/Instagram

These sorta faux laced corsets do the job for Ananya Panday when worn with her cool-dude vanilla cargo pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh's bustier is a a more sober, modest version of a corset.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani preens like a shimmery peacock in her corset dress.

The high-slit dressy silhouette is rounded off with blue eyes and tousled hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria's casual beige pants and corset will take you from day to night in a heartbeat.

The black boots give an everyday workman energy. And those glorious curls.