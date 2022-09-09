Why Is Ojasvi Sharma So Popular?

Divita Rai won the Miss Diva Universe 2022 title, but it was Delhi girl Ojasvi Sharma was the fan fanvourite.

It's not hard to see why! She hits all the marks -- articulate, elegant, poised and confident.

A neurosciences and neuropsychology graduate, she was one of the most interesting contenders among the beauty queen contestants.

She also has a great sense of personal style.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ojasvi Sharma/Instagram

No stranger to gowns, Ojasvi brings sexy back in an all-blue silhouette.

She believes that the colour blue is symbolic of power, loyalty and faith.

At 18, she shot to fame with a print ad for a cosmetic brand and soon after her graduation she moved to Mumbai to pursue a modelling career.

She did a full-time acting course, joined a pageant training institute and also trained as a dancer.

Ojasvi loves ethnic wear.

'I've always been a dreamer,' she says. 'Staying true to my name Ojasvi (which means bright), I bring light everywhere I go'.

In 2021, Ojasvi participated in Miss Diva, but didn't make the cut.

So she tried again in 2022. Lady Luck was shining on her this time and she was crowned Miss Popular Choice 2022.

The beauty queen has rocked a multitude of styles -- from Indian wear to causal, sporty separates and eclectic red carpet silhouettes.

An advocate of mental health, Ojasvi is very spiritual.

Around the age of 17, she was diagnosed with depression and meditation, she says, helped her recover.

She dazzles in a black gown with an asymmetrical hemline.

'When in doubt, pick up black,' is her fashion motto.

The 25-year-old juggles many roles -- beauty queen, model, actor and dancer.

Ojasvi feels that 'it doesn't matter if you're a man who loves make-up or a woman who doesn't like dressing up.

'Do whatever makes you feel good and satisfied,' she says, 'as long as you're not hating anyone who doesn't function like you.'