Shreya's Smokin' Hot Avatars!

It's impossible to pin Shreya Dhanwanthary down to one style.

As journalist Sucheeta Dalal in Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992, she played up salwar kameezes and churidar kurtas.

In The Family Man, her character Zoya, an intelligence officer, dressed in crisp shirts and slim trousers.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 saw her live up to a field reporter's image in kurtas and denim jeans.



Unlike her on-screen roles, however, her off-duty fashion is incredibly cool.

She is a risk-taker with no boring moments in her wardrobe.

Shreya now stars with Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan in R Balki's Chup and we can't wait to see what on-screen look she pulls off.

Till then, here's how she enjoys dressing off-screen.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram

Shreya does not fear embracing bold trends and making them her own.

She pulls off this high-slit white dress with breathtaking elegance.

The red lips and strappy patterned heels complement the outfit.

Lately, Shreya has been gravitating towards swimsuits and sultry lingerie.

She rocks a frilled two-piece that shows off her enviable legs.

Nothing is more celeb off-duty than ripped denims and a grey tank top.

Here she is, in a champagne coloured barely-there top and form-fitting skirt.

With her cascading curls, all she needed to add was that bright smile.

She hits the beach in a red bathing suit that raises the day's temperature.

Shreya's patterned swimsuit is eye-catching and deserves its moment in the spotlight.