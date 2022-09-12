8 Fashion Trends To Watch Out For

Let the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, held recently at the newly refurbished Telegraphenamt in Berlin, tell you what your wardrobe needs this season.

Fashionista Alert, important additions you may require are:

Almost blindingly dazzly jackets.

Shirtless jackets -- yup, blazers with no shirts under.

Suits with shorts.

Tiny, tiny metallic skirts.

Falling-out-your-dress backless tunics.

IMAGE: Post the WFH dress-not-at-all hiatus, suits are out. Phew. These yummy blazer-shorts, worn with a white bralette here, are in. Photograph: Joern Pollex/Getty Images

IMAGE: There have been several metallic skirt sightings lately. Aren't they fun? And look at those elegant bronze high heels.

Photograph: Joern Pollex/Getty Images

IMAGE: Right here above is the reason for us not wanting to see the world in black and white.

The model's jacket and matching pants, that look like something from the end of a kaleidoscope, are created from multi-hued pastel discs.

Don't miss the patent-leather footwear and Tuscan green lingerie.

Photograph: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Nowadays

IMAGE: A blazer with nothing underneath -- a sexy makeover of the tiresome power suit.

Photograph: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

IMAGE: Liven denim by throwing in matching piping to add a groovy octopus kinda outcome.

Photograph: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Nowadays

IMAGE: Thigh high-slits are going nowhere. They will never ever bid fashion goodbye.

This chequered dress, with shoulder cutouts, proves that slits are empire building and even making their way into casual wear as well.

Photograph: Joern Pollex/Getty Images

IMAGE: Here's why innerwear should not be reserved for bedrooms!

Fuschia pink fishnet separates, worn over black lingerie turns her into a sashaying sultry mermaid.

Move over Darryl Hannah. Move over Ariel and Melody. This is the ultimate mermaid look.

Photograph: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

IMAGE: Backless gets a spanking new definition.

Photograph: Joern Pollex/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com