News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 8 Fashion Trends To Watch Out For

8 Fashion Trends To Watch Out For

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: September 12, 2022 14:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Let the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, held recently at the newly refurbished Telegraphenamt in Berlin, tell you what your wardrobe needs this season.

Fashionista Alert, important additions you may require are:

Almost blindingly dazzly jackets.

Shirtless jackets -- yup, blazers with no shirts under.

Suits with shorts.

Tiny, tiny metallic skirts.

Falling-out-your-dress backless tunics.

 

IMAGE: Post the WFH dress-not-at-all hiatus, suits are out. Phew. These yummy blazer-shorts, worn with a white bralette here, are in. Photograph: Joern Pollex/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: There have been several metallic skirt sightings lately. Aren't they fun? And look at those elegant bronze high heels.
Photograph: Joern Pollex/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Right here above is the reason for us not wanting to see the world in black and white.
The model's jacket and matching pants, that look like something from the end of a kaleidoscope, are created from multi-hued pastel discs.
Don't miss the patent-leather footwear and Tuscan green lingerie.
Photograph: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Nowadays

 

IMAGE: A blazer with nothing underneath -- a sexy makeover of the tiresome power suit.
Photograph: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Liven denim by throwing in matching piping to add a groovy octopus kinda outcome.
Photograph: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Nowadays

 

IMAGE: Thigh high-slits are going nowhere. They will never ever bid fashion goodbye.
This chequered dress, with shoulder cutouts, proves that slits are empire building and even making their way into casual wear as well.
Photograph: Joern Pollex/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Here's why innerwear should not be reserved for bedrooms!
Fuschia pink fishnet separates, worn over black lingerie turns her into a sashaying sultry mermaid.
Move over Darryl Hannah. Move over Ariel and Melody. This is the ultimate mermaid look.
Photograph: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Backless gets a spanking new definition.
Photograph: Joern Pollex/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Shraddha Srinath's LOVELY Girl-Next-Door Style
Shraddha Srinath's LOVELY Girl-Next-Door Style
Alia Gets BOLD With 'Baby On Board'
Alia Gets BOLD With 'Baby On Board'
Georgina Charms Cristiano Ronaldo... and Venice
Georgina Charms Cristiano Ronaldo... and Venice
Cong tweets image of khaki shorts on fire, BJP slams
Cong tweets image of khaki shorts on fire, BJP slams
Sara Wins Her First OTT Award!
Sara Wins Her First OTT Award!
ASK ANU: 'I like a guy who's married...'
ASK ANU: 'I like a guy who's married...'
Ladakh disengagement underway as decided: Army chief
Ladakh disengagement underway as decided: Army chief

More like this

8 Times Mouni Aced The Style Game

8 Times Mouni Aced The Style Game

Meet Anurag Kashyap's STYLISH Daughter

Meet Anurag Kashyap's STYLISH Daughter

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances