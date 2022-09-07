Meet Anurag Kashyap's STYLISH Daughter

Aaliyah Kashyap is a Gen Z influencer.
She's been vlogging and posting videos on her YouTube channel since 2012 and has over one lakh subscribers.
She also has a fun sense of style.
And yes, she happens to be Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter.
IMAGE: Aaliyah takes a figure-hugging white dress and lends it a funky touch with a white and yellow shirt.
She adds a dash of metallic chains and red lips.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Aaliyah Kashyap/Instagram
IMAGE: Pastels are a great way to go, as Aaliyah proves in this one-piece dress.
Neutral shades of lipstick are her signature style and her fashion is comfy and fuss-free.
IMAGE: Can you fault this all-white beach look?
The bandana punctuates the monochromatic palette and the chain link neckwear is a nice finishing touch.
IMAGE: She makes a case for crochet in a blue cropped top and a white handbag, which she pairs perfectly with denims.
The halter-neck top with a hint of skin and the bucket hat give strong beach vibes.
IMAGE: Pink lips, winged eyeliner, centre-parted hair, brown cropped top with a plunging neckline and a cute yellow sling bag... Aaliyah keeps it real as she steps out to party.
IMAGE: The strawberry dress was in vogue back in 2020, but that's not stopping her from making a cute, playful statement in it all over again.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com
OR