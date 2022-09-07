Meet Anurag Kashyap's STYLISH Daughter

Aaliyah Kashyap is a Gen Z influencer.

She's been vlogging and posting videos on her YouTube channel since 2012 and has over one lakh subscribers.

She also has a fun sense of style.

And yes, she happens to be Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter.

IMAGE: Aaliyah takes a figure-hugging white dress and lends it a funky touch with a white and yellow shirt.

She adds a dash of metallic chains and red lips.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Aaliyah Kashyap/Instagram

IMAGE: Pastels are a great way to go, as Aaliyah proves in this one-piece dress.

Neutral shades of lipstick are her signature style and her fashion is comfy and fuss-free.

IMAGE: Can you fault this all-white beach look?

The bandana punctuates the monochromatic palette and the chain link neckwear is a nice finishing touch.

IMAGE: She makes a case for crochet in a blue cropped top and a white handbag, which she pairs perfectly with denims.

The halter-neck top with a hint of skin and the bucket hat give strong beach vibes.

IMAGE: Pink lips, winged eyeliner, centre-parted hair, brown cropped top with a plunging neckline and a cute yellow sling bag... Aaliyah keeps it real as she steps out to party.

IMAGE: The strawberry dress was in vogue back in 2020, but that's not stopping her from making a cute, playful statement in it all over again.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

