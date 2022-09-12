News
Jannat Zubair's Fearless Fashion

Jannat Zubair's Fearless Fashion

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 12, 2022 11:14 IST
Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Instagram feed is all about standout fashion moments and her pics are the stop-you-in-your tracks-and-gawk variety.

Ever the rule-breaker, the 21-year-old Mumbai-raised actress completely owns her take on fashion like she does the television screen -- her approach to the colour black is especially courageous.

You might have witnessed Jannat's screen charisma as the spunky Bihari Dholkipura village girl Kashi in Kashi -- Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and the tough, fierce Phulwa, who hails from bandit country, in a series of the same name.

She was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and will soon be seen in Bigg Boss 16.

Get to know, too, her sassy dress sense over the next few pics...

 

IMAGE: Off-shoulder corset, skinny jeans, a chunky necklace, over-sized, bigger-the-better round-rimmed sunglasses -- Jannat knows how to package, nay, gift wrap herself perfectly.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair Rahmani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Have a dekho at Jannat's delightful experiment with colour-blocking: Lemon pleated blazer dress with lime green sleeve cuffs and strappy mint high heels. 

 

IMAGE: In this intriguingly complicated vermillion cutout dress, Jannat shows us the virtues of monochromatic date-night fashion.
Black nails and humongous gold hoops add more ammunition to the cool I-know-I-am-hot effect.

 

IMAGE: Black Magic: It's a high street combo of a cropped cutout top and high-waist pants. Only missing accessory? One of those vroom-vroom motorbikes.

 

IMAGE: Ethnic separates. Check.
Embroidered dupatta with a dainty fringe. Check.
Statement jewellery. Check.
Gold kada. Check. Loose flowing locks. Check.
Wah, Jannat gets 5/5 for flawless festive dressing.

 

IMAGE: Back to Black: She plays by her own rules. We like the printed scarf around her waist touch.

 

IMAGE: Paint It, Black: Here's a party-ready look -- a dangerous looking black vinyl bomber jacket with fringes and a metallic skirt. Note the tantalising curl amd eye makeup.   

 

IMAGE: Denim-on-denim could be boring. But look at what Jannat does with it. Belted strapless vest teamed with high-waist shredded pants and a spiked collar that provides some punk attitude.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
