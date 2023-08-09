How To Dress Like A Supermodel

Deepti Gujral is not your garden-variety fashion model. She's a Supermodel.

Deepti drew the attention of India's top designers by winning the Gladrags Mega Model contest in 2003.

Fast forward to the present, be it Lakme Fashion Week or FDCI India Couture Week or any other do: This lovely is one of the faces dominating Indian ramps with her compelling brown eyes that 'have a language of their own'.

She moves with characteristic liquid grace and ease -- whether in Western wear or Indian ethnic thread -- that many a designer would happily chuck the sometimes difficult celeb showstopper and just have her as their muse.





Photographs: Kind courtesy Deepti Gujral/Instagram IMAGE: If you're in showbiz, it's about being pretty around the clock. Deepti's classy style begins with a fab pose.In a Rediff.com interview , she said: "As a model, when you walk the ramp, you need to get into designs created by designers and look like a million bucks."

IMAGE: Her smile and a red wool leopard spot scarf light up the drab Leicester countryside.

IMAGE: Steering her life clear of boring colour combinations and gaudy designs.

IMAGE: Forget the pretty bouquets in the background, the Most Gorgeous is standing right in front. Trophy in hand, Deepti celebrates India Couture Week's 15th anniversary in tie-dye.

IMAGE: Where's Deepti posing with this vintage car? Italy? France? Nope, that's Horniman Circle in south Mumbai. Elegant as usual

IMAGE: In Aankhon Ki Masti: Her eyes are abs mesmerising.

So are those luscious lips. The incredible figure. And the unapologetic attitude. Deepti is a complete package.

