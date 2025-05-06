HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
King Khan Rules MET Gala

Source: ANI
May 06, 2025 10:21 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi/Instagram

Social media has been abuzz with pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan ever since he made his Met Gala debut in New York on Monday, May 5.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

From stealing attention with his all-black Sabyasachi look to leaving his charm on the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with his flying kisses and, of course, his arm-stretch pose, SRK left no stone unturned to make fans go gaga over his first appearance at the Met Gala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi/Instagram

 

Watch Shah Rukh Khan at the MET Gala:

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi/Instagram

For Shah Rukh's Met Gala appearance, Designer Sabysachi created a black floor-length coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi/Instagram

The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. The superstar paired it with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi/Instagram

A pleated satin kamarbandh completed this bespoke look.

SRK layered the outfit with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Dadlani Gurnani/Instagram

On collaborating with SRK, Sabyasachi said, 'Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Dadlani Gurnani/Instagram

'My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Dadlani Gurnani/Instagram

Karan Johar was among the first Bollywood celebrities to react to his grand debut at the fashion event.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Dadlani Gurnani/Instagram

Karan writes, 'ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk .... bhai you RULE!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Dadlani Gurnani/Instagram

Like Shah Rukh's look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Dadlani Gurnani/Instagram

We have certainly given him our thumbs up!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

