King Khan Rules MET Gala

Social media has been abuzz with pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan ever since he made his Met Gala debut in New York on Monday, May 5.
From stealing attention with his all-black Sabyasachi look to leaving his charm on the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with his flying kisses and, of course, his arm-stretch pose, SRK left no stone unturned to make fans go gaga over his first appearance at the Met Gala.
Watch Shah Rukh Khan at the MET Gala:
For Shah Rukh's Met Gala appearance, Designer Sabysachi created a black floor-length coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons.
The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. The superstar paired it with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers.
A pleated satin kamarbandh completed this bespoke look.
SRK layered the outfit with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.
On collaborating with SRK, Sabyasachi said, 'Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following.'
'My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period.'
Karan Johar was among the first Bollywood celebrities to react to his grand debut at the fashion event.
Karan writes, 'ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk .... bhai you RULE!'
Like Shah Rukh's look? VOTE!
We have certainly given him our thumbs up!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff