Manish, Sabyasachi Impress At Met Gala

Manish, Sabyasachi Impress At Met Gala

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 06, 2025 13:54 IST

It was not just stars like Kiara Advani, Priyanka Gandhi and Shah Rukh Khan who shone at the Met Gala; Designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi left their stamp on the event as well.

Both Manish and Sabyasachi -- who have dressed stars for international events like the Golden Globe awards and the Cannes film festival -- are making their presence felt internationally; the Met Gala is another stylish feather in their fashionable caps.

The designers gave their own unique interpretation to this year's theme -- Superfine: Tailoring Black Style; a heartfelt tribute to the late Andre Leon Talley (Vogue's first African-American editor-at-large; author; judge on America's Got Talent; stylist for US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle; he also styled US' First Lady Melania Trump for her wedding).

While Shah Rukh wore Sabyasachi for the Gala, businesswoman Natasha Poonawala chose Manish Malhotra as did American singer, songwriter and actor Coco Jones. Kiara Advani looked sensational in Gaurav Gupta.

Manish Malhotra

IMAGE: The genius behind Bollywood's most iconic outfits, Manish Malhotra makes his grand Met Gala debut in his favourite colour, black, and signature OTT embellishments. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

Manish Malhotra

IMAGE: Take a look at the deets: over-long sleeves, bejewelled cape, diamond and emerald brooches including the Tusker elephant and the regal lion on the knot of his tie. Fashion royalty at it's best! Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

Coco Jones

IMAGE: American singer Coco Jones looked elegant in a white Manish Malhotra ensemble that was exquisitely embroidered with pearls and rhinestones. Photograph: Kind courtesy Coco Jones/Instagram

 

Coco Jones

IMAGE: Coco's makeup was immaculate and her long braid said hello to Rapunzel. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

Mona Patel

IMAGE: Indian-origin health entrepreneur Mona Patel nailed the Black dandy theme in a custom Thom Brown that showcased a sparkly corset, high-waisted trousers and structured black trench. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

Sabyasachi

IMAGE: Sabyasachi brought on his version of Indian luxury by replacing a tie with layered handcrafted necklaces. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

 

Sabyasachi

IMAGE: He commanded attention in a floor-sweeping, hand-quilted jacket, monogrammed buttons, Murshidabad sherwanikamarbandh and custom embroidered shoes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

Manish Malhotra

REDIFF STYLE
