HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Kiara, SRK And The Met Gala...

Kiara, SRK And The Met Gala...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 05, 2025 08:25 IST

x

The Met Gala 2025 is ready to set the steps of the Met Museum ablaze, strictly in the style department, of course.

Mark your calendars: May 5 is when couture meets culture. This year's theme -- Superfine: Tailoring Black Style -- is a heartfelt tribute to the late Andre Leon Talley -- he was Vogue's first African-American editor at large; an author; a judge on America's Got Talent; stylist for US President Barack Obama and his wife,  Michelle; he also styled US' First Lady Melania Trump for her wedding.

This year, the gala tips its very wide-brimmed hat to the Black Dandy movement -- a revolution where style became a statement about identity and political views. 

We have curated a whimsical list of what Indian celebs could wear if they were headed for the Met red carpet: 

Ranveer Singh

IMAGE: If there's one man born to be a Dandy, it's Ranveer Singh. A walking, talking mood-board of maximalism, he's made flamboyance fashionable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

 

Shah Rukh Khan

IMAGE: The King of Romance is ready for his royal Met Gala debut! Styled by Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to steal hearts and maybe a few best-dressed titles too (No folks, this is not what he will be wearing :)). Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

 

Kubbra Sait

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait's look? Half sculpture, half slay. This dramatic silhouette is loud and clear about one thing -- subtlety took the night off. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubbra Sait/Instagram

 

Vijay Varma

IMAGE: Vijay Varma goes from suave to Met Gala-chic with a pinstriped twist and a pendant -- such a style pro! Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

 

Natasha Poonawalla

IMAGE: Satin and straight-up show-stopping; Met Gala regular Natasha Poonawalla understands the assignment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

 

Karan Johar

IMAGE: If Karan Johar were to grace the red carpet, you know it'd be 'extra' and just a bit cheeky -- kinda like this look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: We wonder if Alia Bhatt would flip the script on gender norms with something similar to this androgynous ensemble. Feminine, fierce or fluid... she can pull off anything. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Glowing mom-to-be Kiara Advani is readying for her big Met Gala debut and she'll definitely be unleashing her main character energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Kiara strikes again! Power shoulders and a gaze that owns the carpet; she's not just walking... she's ruling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: If Deepika Padukone decides to show up, rest assured, the carpet will be hers. This Barbie fantasy-meets-Dandy look has 'wow fashion moment' written all over it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Kiara Advani

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fashion = Fun For Vindya Tiwary
Fashion = Fun For Vindya Tiwary
How Priya Bapat Wins Hearts
How Priya Bapat Wins Hearts
If Kushboo Can, You Can Too
If Kushboo Can, You Can Too
Vedhika Will Enchant You!
Vedhika Will Enchant You!
The Girl Who Dhoni Made Famous!
The Girl Who Dhoni Made Famous!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Of The Oldest Swimming Pools Of India

webstory image 2

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 3

Motorola Unveils Razr 60 Series Globally

VIDEOS

1971 War: How Bhuj women risked lives to rebuild a bombed airstrip in 72 hrs6:49

1971 War: How Bhuj women risked lives to rebuild a bombed...

Latest visuals: All gates of Baglihar Dam on Chenab river closed0:32

Latest visuals: All gates of Baglihar Dam on Chenab river...

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant perform Ganga Puja in Haridwar2:58

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant perform Ganga Puja in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD