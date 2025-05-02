Kiara, SRK And The Met Gala...

The Met Gala 2025 is ready to set the steps of the Met Museum ablaze, strictly in the style department, of course.

Mark your calendars: May 5 is when couture meets culture. This year's theme -- Superfine: Tailoring Black Style -- is a heartfelt tribute to the late Andre Leon Talley -- he was Vogue's first African-American editor at large; an author; a judge on America's Got Talent; stylist for US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle; he also styled US' First Lady Melania Trump for her wedding.

This year, the gala tips its very wide-brimmed hat to the Black Dandy movement -- a revolution where style became a statement about identity and political views.

We have curated a whimsical list of what Indian celebs could wear if they were headed for the Met red carpet:

IMAGE: If there's one man born to be a Dandy, it's Ranveer Singh. A walking, talking mood-board of maximalism, he's made flamboyance fashionable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: The King of Romance is ready for his royal Met Gala debut! Styled by Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to steal hearts and maybe a few best-dressed titles too (No folks, this is not what he will be wearing :)). Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait's look? Half sculpture, half slay. This dramatic silhouette is loud and clear about one thing -- subtlety took the night off. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubbra Sait/Instagram

IMAGE: Vijay Varma goes from suave to Met Gala-chic with a pinstriped twist and a pendant -- such a style pro! Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

IMAGE: Satin and straight-up show-stopping; Met Gala regular Natasha Poonawalla understands the assignment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

IMAGE: If Karan Johar were to grace the red carpet, you know it'd be 'extra' and just a bit cheeky -- kinda like this look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

IMAGE: We wonder if Alia Bhatt would flip the script on gender norms with something similar to this androgynous ensemble. Feminine, fierce or fluid... she can pull off anything. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Glowing mom-to-be Kiara Advani is readying for her big Met Gala debut and she'll definitely be unleashing her main character energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara strikes again! Power shoulders and a gaze that owns the carpet; she's not just walking... she's ruling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: If Deepika Padukone decides to show up, rest assured, the carpet will be hers. This Barbie fantasy-meets-Dandy look has 'wow fashion moment' written all over it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

