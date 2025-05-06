Pregnant Kiara Makes MET Gala Debut

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kiara Advani made her debut at the MET Gala and revealed her baby bump in public for the first time.

The actor opted for a custom couture creation by Gaurav Gupta.

The look paid homage to the late Andre Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled cape -- a nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world.

Speaking about her Met Gala debut, Kiara said, 'Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita (Shroff Adajania), approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I'm stepping into connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code, Tailored for You.

'Inspired by the legacy of Andre Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality and strength. This is a silent tribute to that: It's a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation.'

Kiara looked stunning in a black gown that she paired with the golden breastplate.

She also relied on accessories and wore charms on her nails along with chunky golden jewellery on her fingers.

Her wavy hairdo rounded off her appearance.

Gaurav Gupta describes Kiara's look: 'A tribute to defiance, legacy, and new beginnings. Bravehearts is built on the spirit of the Black Dandy -- those who challenged norms and reshaped culture with grace, strength, and individuality.'

'On the pregnant Kiara Advani, the look takes on deeper meaning; representing how identity is inherited and reimagined through generations. At its core, a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts -- mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord.'

'She is enveloped in a dramatic white cape echoing André Leon Talley's 2010 Met Gala look, the piece is both armour and offering.'

Kiara's husband Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to express excitement about her Met Gala debut. He shared a video that showcased what went on behind the creation of Kiara's Met Gala look.

Filmmaker Karan Johar gave a shoutout to Kiara over her Met Gala debut.

'Look at this beauty!!! So stunning Ki. Mommy glow and fashion to bestow.....Love you Kiara. So gorg,' Karan wrote.

So what did you think of Kiara's look?