What Kiara-Sidharth Ate On Their Babymoon

What Kiara-Sidharth Ate On Their Babymoon

REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read
April 30, 2025 15:00 IST

x

Days before she's due to make her debut at the the fashionable Met Gala on May 5, Kiara Advani enjoyed a babymoon with husband Sidharth Malhotra.

The mum-to-be posted some pictures on social media and what caught our attention was her delicious diet!

Scroll down to see what we mean.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara, pregnancy glow intact, tucks in a bowl of treats.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

The actor balances a delicious pizza with...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

A healthy serving of berries.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara and Sidharth had made their baby announcement in February.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Sidharth joins Kiara for a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

And some more treats for the couple!

REDIFF MOVIES
