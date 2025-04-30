What Kiara-Sidharth Ate On Their Babymoon

Days before she's due to make her debut at the the fashionable Met Gala on May 5, Kiara Advani enjoyed a babymoon with husband Sidharth Malhotra.
The mum-to-be posted some pictures on social media and what caught our attention was her delicious diet!
Scroll down to see what we mean.
Kiara, pregnancy glow intact, tucks in a bowl of treats.
The actor balances a delicious pizza with...
A healthy serving of berries.
Kiara and Sidharth had made their baby announcement in February.
Sidharth joins Kiara for a selfie.
And some more treats for the couple!