Priyanka Wears Polka Dots To MET GALA

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Fashion met nostalgia, romance, and haute couture as Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the Met Gala 2025 carpet alongside husband and singer Nick Jonas, hand in hand, embodying glamour with a twist of dandy flair.

This marks the actress's fifth appearance at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Priyanka turned heads in a tailored polka dot suit dress, a bespoke creation by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, perfectly in sync with the gala's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The outfit was a stylish nod to the evening's theme centered around Black sartorial identity and the historical exploration of the Black Dandy.

Her stunning ensemble was enhanced with dazzling jewellery from Bvlgari, the luxury Italian house for which Chopra serves as a global ambassador, joining the ranks of stars like Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Accompanying her was Nick Jonas, himself no stranger to the Met Gala carpet, walking side by side with his wife.

Jonas, wearing a tailored suit, was captured helping his wife carry the gown's long trail.

The couple first attended the Met Gala together in 2017.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

