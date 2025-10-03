HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Gorgeous Do Priyanka, Tamannaah, Khushi Look!

How Gorgeous Do Priyanka, Tamannaah, Khushi Look!

October 03, 2025

Mumbai just got a dose of Italian luxe and Priyanka Chopra flew in just for it (She also made it a point to celebrate Durga Puja with Kajol and Rani Mukerji).

The Serpenti Infinito exhibition by Bvlgari at the NMACC saw Bollywood’s fashion elite descend in full glam mode.

Besides Priyanka, Tamannaah Bhatia, Khushi Kapoor and others lit up the evening, turning the showcase into a star-studded style spectacle.

Priyanka Chopra at Bvlgari

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Priyanka Chopra served goddess vibes in a white corset gown with an off-shoulder neckline and an eye-popping statement necklace.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia at Bvlgari

Tamannaah Bhatia looked dreamy in a blush pink strapless gown with a dramatic bow that highlighted her slim waist. Now, if that's not romantic dressing, what is?

 

Khushi Kapoor at Bvlgari

Khushi Kapoor was all about shine and shimmer in a lustrous icy blue gown with a daring slit and dainty straps.

 

Diana Penty at Bvlgari

Diana Penty dazzled in a strapless blue gown with a corset bodice and shimmering skirt -- red-carpet elegance with just the right amount of sparkle.

 

Ameesha Patel at Bvlgari

Ameesha Patel cranked up the heat in a strapless red sequinned gown with a plunging neckline and bodycon fit -- a full-on firecracker moment.

 

Neena Gupta at Bvlgari

Neena Gupta worked understated chic in a white co-ord featuring a thigh-high slit -- truly a timeless diva!

 

Kanika Kapoor at Bvlgari

Kanika Kapoor made a bold statement in a cobalt blue gown with daring cut-outs and a thigh-high slit. And guess what she wore on her wrist?

 

Anusha Dandekar at Bvlgari

Anusha Dandekar kept it cute in a baby pink midi dress, exuding major soft-girl vibes.

 

Athiya Shetty at Bvlgari

Athiya Shetty gave us reception-wear inspo in an Indo-western co-ord, featuring a cropped blazer top with playful tassels.

 

Isha and Nita Ambani at Bvlgari

Nita and Isha Ambani set major mother-daughter goals -- Isha chaneled old-money chic in a black corset gown while Nita kept it timeless in a classic sari with a striking pink blouse.

 

Sara Tendulkar at Bvlgari

They were joined by another lovely-looking mother-daughter duo. Sara Tendulkar was sleek in a royal blue high-neck gown with a bodycon fit, breaking the monotone with a silver bag and bracelet. Anjali was equally elegant in black and gold. As for jewellery, did she need more than that solitaire?

