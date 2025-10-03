How Gorgeous Do Priyanka, Tamannaah, Khushi Look!

Mumbai just got a dose of Italian luxe and Priyanka Chopra flew in just for it (She also made it a point to celebrate Durga Puja with Kajol and Rani Mukerji).

The Serpenti Infinito exhibition by Bvlgari at the NMACC saw Bollywood’s fashion elite descend in full glam mode.

Besides Priyanka, Tamannaah Bhatia, Khushi Kapoor and others lit up the evening, turning the showcase into a star-studded style spectacle.

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Priyanka Chopra served goddess vibes in a white corset gown with an off-shoulder neckline and an eye-popping statement necklace.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked dreamy in a blush pink strapless gown with a dramatic bow that highlighted her slim waist. Now, if that's not romantic dressing, what is?

Khushi Kapoor was all about shine and shimmer in a lustrous icy blue gown with a daring slit and dainty straps.

Diana Penty dazzled in a strapless blue gown with a corset bodice and shimmering skirt -- red-carpet elegance with just the right amount of sparkle.

Ameesha Patel cranked up the heat in a strapless red sequinned gown with a plunging neckline and bodycon fit -- a full-on firecracker moment.

Neena Gupta worked understated chic in a white co-ord featuring a thigh-high slit -- truly a timeless diva!

Kanika Kapoor made a bold statement in a cobalt blue gown with daring cut-outs and a thigh-high slit. And guess what she wore on her wrist?

Anusha Dandekar kept it cute in a baby pink midi dress, exuding major soft-girl vibes.

Athiya Shetty gave us reception-wear inspo in an Indo-western co-ord, featuring a cropped blazer top with playful tassels.

Nita and Isha Ambani set major mother-daughter goals -- Isha chaneled old-money chic in a black corset gown while Nita kept it timeless in a classic sari with a striking pink blouse.

They were joined by another lovely-looking mother-daughter duo. Sara Tendulkar was sleek in a royal blue high-neck gown with a bodycon fit, breaking the monotone with a silver bag and bracelet. Anjali was equally elegant in black and gold. As for jewellery, did she need more than that solitaire?

