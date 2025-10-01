Priyanka Visits Durga Puja Pandal

Durga Puja celebrations hit a notch higher as more film folk paid the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal a visit to seek blessings, partake in the bhog and even serve it.

Priyanka Chopra makes time for Durga Puja on a quick stop in Mumbai.

Mingling with Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Watch: How Priyanka celebrates Durga Puja

Rani Mukerji with Sunita Kapoor. Is Sunita turning grandmom for the second time?

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, who host a talk show together Too Much, with Rani.

Kajol knows how to keep Jaya Bachchan in good spirits.

Serving bhog.

Jackie Shroff serves bhog too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

Sumona Chakravarti enjoys the bhog.

Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan with her grandmum Tanuja and aunt Tanishaa.

Watch: Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan celebrate Ashtami.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover with daughter Devi.

Mouni Roy.

Anupam Kher.

Ashish Chaudhary with wife Samita Bangargi.

Rupali Ganguly with husband Ashwin K Verma and son Rudransh.

Rakesh Roshan.

Pritam performed at the venue.

Orry.

Bappi Lahiri's son-in-law Govind Bansal and grandson Swastik Bansal with Suniel Shetty and Ayan Mukerji.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff