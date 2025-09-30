HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Spotted! Aishwarya At Paris Fashion Week

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
September 30, 2025 15:52 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not just a star, she is a moment!

At the Paris Fashion Week 2025, representing L’Oreal, the global ambassador stunned in a Manish Malhotra creation that boldly reimagined the Indian sherwani for women.

Traditionally a masculine garment, the sherwani was transformed into an emblem of feminine power and Aishwarya wore it with the ease of someone born to rule the runway.

Her look was all about rewriting what Indian fashion can mean on an international stage.

Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Madiraju/Instagram

But her Paris takeover didn’t end on the ramp. She takes a graceful moment to meet a fan.

 

Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simone Ashley/Instagram

Aishwarya was spotted hanging out with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.

 

Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy L'Oreal Paris/Instagram

And with longtime L'Oreal brand co-ambassador, Eva Longoria.

