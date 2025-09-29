Sanya, Tamannaah Try This New Fashion Trick

Colour drenching is the style power move of the season -- an unapologetic dive into one bold shade from head to toe.

From rich monochrome layers to well-coordinated textures, it transforms everyday dressing into high-impact fashion statements.

Loved by stylists, owned by celebrities, this is mood dressing at its most confident... think instant dopamine boost!

Here’s how Bollywood’s style-setters are owning the single shade takeover.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia goes all-in on pink -- outfit, lips and bindi. Even her nails and hair accents are in perfect harmony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Sukriti Kakar stuns in lilac-on-lilac, layering pearls, jewels and sequins for soft yet commanding desi glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Kakar/Instagram

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin proves black-on-black will always be the colour of ultimate power. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor turns up the heat in playful layers of red. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri is a vision in blue-on-blue-on-blue. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh channels futuristic chic in liquid-metallic glam that owns the spotlight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra makes beige the new bold with this sleek, tone-on-tone statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

