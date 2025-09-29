HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Sanya, Tamannaah Try This New Fashion Trick

Sanya, Tamannaah Try This New Fashion Trick

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 29, 2025 09:28 IST

x

Colour drenching is the style power move of the season -- an unapologetic dive into one bold shade from head to toe.

From rich monochrome layers to well-coordinated textures, it transforms everyday dressing into high-impact fashion statements.

Loved by stylists, owned by celebrities, this is mood dressing at its most confident... think instant dopamine boost!

Here’s how Bollywood’s style-setters are owning the single shade takeover.

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia goes all-in on pink -- outfit, lips and bindi. Even her nails and hair accents are in perfect harmony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

Sukriti Kakar

IMAGE: Sukriti Kakar stuns in lilac-on-lilac, layering pearls, jewels and sequins for soft yet commanding desi glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Kakar/Instagram

 

Celeb Look 3

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin proves black-on-black will always be the colour of ultimate power. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

 

Celeb Look 4

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor turns up the heat in playful layers of red. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Celeb Look 5

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri is a vision in blue-on-blue-on-blue. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

Celeb Look 6

IMAGE: Rakul Singh channels futuristic chic in liquid-metallic glam that owns the spotlight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

Celeb Look 7

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra makes beige the new bold with this sleek, tone-on-tone statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Pragya, Sophie's Exciting Party Looks
Pragya, Sophie's Exciting Party Looks
Sreeleela's Love Affair With Saris
Sreeleela's Love Affair With Saris
Va-Va-Voom Vaani Kapoor!
Va-Va-Voom Vaani Kapoor!
Triptii's Still The Nation's Heartthrob
Triptii's Still The Nation's Heartthrob
Kareena, Manushi Make A Statement With...
Kareena, Manushi Make A Statement With...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar

webstory image 2

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 3

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

VIDEOS

Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi ran away with Asia Cup trophy, says BCCI secretary4:54

Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi ran away with Asia Cup...

Indian Army Jawans celebrate as India defeats Pakistan in Asia Cup final1:25

Indian Army Jawans celebrate as India defeats Pakistan in...

Pakistani fan goes back with disappointment as India defeat Pak in Asia Cup final0:30

Pakistani fan goes back with disappointment as India...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV