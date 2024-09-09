How Cute Is This Bal Ganpati!

Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.

You've overwhelmed us with your response.

Thank you!

Mahipal Soni from Mumbai shared these beautiful pictures from his friends' homes, describing the joy and celebration of the 10-day long festival.

This Bal Ganpati at Gohil's place in Kandivali, north Mumbai, is so cute, isn't He?

All photographs: Kind courtesy Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

We love the white and gold decor for Lord Ekdanta at Ketan’s place in Nandanvan, Kandivali, north Mumbai.

This Lord Ganesha at Gargi's home in Kandivali West is greeted with fresh fruits, flowers and his favourite sweet, the modak (Check out Rohit's recipe for Ukadiche Modak here and Bethica's Chana Dal Modak here).

For Ganesh Utsav, most families plan the decoration weeks in advance, using DIY hacks to create stunning backgrounds.

At the Gosalia residence in Kamla Vihar, Kandivali, the family used colourful paper to make the flowers in the background.

They also chose an eco-friendly idol for the celebrations.

The Dharias' grey-coloured Lord Ganpati is adorned with gold plated jewellery.

The family celebrates the festival with great fervour and devotion.

The assortment of fresh flowers add beauty and colour to this Lord Ganpati clicked at the Chitalia home in Symphony building, Kandivali West.

Ganesh Utsav calls for collective effort from all the members of the family.

Kabir (seen in the picture above) from Nandanvan Apartment in Kandivali impressed everyone by going out of his way to welcome Lord Ganesha at their home.

His innocent smile is proof of his love and devotion to Lord Ganesha.

The Bijutkars' have employed as much creativity as they could to make Lord Ganpati feel special at their home in Kandivali, Mumbai.

Dear Readers, all have our own ways of welcoming the Vignaharta.

How are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year?

Have you brought Lord Ganesha home or will you be visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

If He is visiting your home, do you have a theme? Have you made the idol yourself?

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Will you go pandal hopping? Or do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

