Ala Re Ala, Ganpati Bappa Ala!

September 07, 2024 14:59 IST
September 07, 2024 14:59 IST
It's been a year long wait and, now, devotees are thrilled to bring Lord Ganesh home for the 10-day festival.

Lord Ganesha

Photographs: ANI

They tuck themselves and their Lord into the dikki (boot) of their cars.

 

Lord Ganesha

They carry him in their arms.

 

Lord Ganesha

Joy unbridled on their faces, they welcome him.

 

Lord Ganesha

His aagman is captured on each devotee's cell phone.

 

Lord Ganesha

Dance and music welcome Him! 

 

Dear Readers, all have our own ways of welcoming the Vignaharta.

How are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year? 

Have you brought Lord Ganesha home or will you be visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

If He is visiting your home, do you have a theme? Have you made the idol yourself?

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Will you go pandal hopping? Or do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

Please send your Ganpati 2024 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).

Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Do tell us Why Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart. 

