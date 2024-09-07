Ala Re Ala, Ganpati Bappa Ala!

It's been a year long wait and, now, devotees are thrilled to bring Lord Ganesh home for the 10-day festival.

Photographs: ANI

They tuck themselves and their Lord into the dikki (boot) of their cars.

They carry him in their arms.

Joy unbridled on their faces, they welcome him.

His aagman is captured on each devotee's cell phone.

Dance and music welcome Him!

Dear Readers, all have our own ways of welcoming the Vignaharta.

How are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year?

Have you brought Lord Ganesha home or will you be visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

If He is visiting your home, do you have a theme? Have you made the idol yourself?

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Will you go pandal hopping? Or do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

