News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » From Udupi to Auckland: Lord Ganesha's Pix

From Udupi to Auckland: Lord Ganesha's Pix

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
September 08, 2024 15:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.
You've overwhelmed us with your response.
Thank you!
Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Utsav.

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghavender Rao Pasuladi

The Sarkars -- Bishakha, Sumanta and their son, Anubhav -- have been bringing Bappa home since 2000.

They used to live in Mumbai then.

They now live in Auckland, New Zealand, where they continue this beautiful tradition.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghavender Rao Pasuladi

Athul Govekar welcomes the Vignaharta to his home in Udupi, Karnataka.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghavender Rao Pasuladi

The staff at the Government Girls High School at Bargarh in western Odisha had a lovely way of welcoming Lord Ganapati.

Sukomal Dash sent us this beautiful image Lord Gajanana drawn on the blackboard by one of their teachers, Dr Sangeeta Rath.

 

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghavender Rao Pasuladi

Jayanta Ray from Sodepur, Kolkata’s Lord Ganesha.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghavender Rao Pasuladi

Dharmendra Jain from Lokhandwala, Kandivali East, in Mumbai says, ‘This is a paper-mache Ganesh murti we brought home in 2003. We worship Him every day as well as during all major festivals.’

Dear Readers, all have our own ways of welcoming the Vignaharta.

How are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year? 

Have you brought Lord Ganesha home or will you be visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

If He is visiting your home, do you have a theme? Have you made the idol yourself?

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Will you go pandal hopping? Or do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

Please send your Ganpati 2024 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).

Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Do tell us Why Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Sharvari, Shraddha, Aahana Are Festive Ready
Sharvari, Shraddha, Aahana Are Festive Ready
Nehha, Ankita And Their Gorgeous Nauvaris
Nehha, Ankita And Their Gorgeous Nauvaris
Lord Ganesha Takes A Train!
Lord Ganesha Takes A Train!
Anti-drone systems in Manipur amid surge in attacks
Anti-drone systems in Manipur amid surge in attacks
NSA Ajit Doval heads to Russia for peace talks
NSA Ajit Doval heads to Russia for peace talks
Randhir Singh first Indian to be elected as OCA chief
Randhir Singh first Indian to be elected as OCA chief
Paralympics: How Navdeep Turned Taunts Into Triumph
Paralympics: How Navdeep Turned Taunts Into Triumph

More like this

Readers' Pix: My Lord Ganesha

Readers' Pix: My Lord Ganesha

Ala Re Ala, Ganpati Bappa Ala!

Ala Re Ala, Ganpati Bappa Ala!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances