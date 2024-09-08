From Udupi to Auckland: Lord Ganesha's Pix

Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.

The Sarkars -- Bishakha, Sumanta and their son, Anubhav -- have been bringing Bappa home since 2000.

They used to live in Mumbai then.

They now live in Auckland, New Zealand, where they continue this beautiful tradition.

Athul Govekar welcomes the Vignaharta to his home in Udupi, Karnataka.

The staff at the Government Girls High School at Bargarh in western Odisha had a lovely way of welcoming Lord Ganapati.

Sukomal Dash sent us this beautiful image Lord Gajanana drawn on the blackboard by one of their teachers, Dr Sangeeta Rath.

Jayanta Ray from Sodepur, Kolkata’s Lord Ganesha.

Dharmendra Jain from Lokhandwala, Kandivali East, in Mumbai says, ‘This is a paper-mache Ganesh murti we brought home in 2003. We worship Him every day as well as during all major festivals.’

