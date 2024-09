Lalbaugcha Raja, also called Navasacha Ganpati or wish-fulfilling Ganesha, is the most visited Ganesh mandal in Mumbai. Lakhs of Mumbaikars stand in long queues every year to get a glimpse of the idol.



The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is gearing up for its 91st year of celebrating Ganeshotsav this year, here and below. All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: Early glimpses of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja.The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is gearing up for its 91st year of celebrating Ganeshotsav this year, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com