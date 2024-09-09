'Bappa Has Always Granted My Wishes'

Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.

You've overwhelmed us with your response.

Thank you!

Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Utsav.

Lucknow’s Pankaj Sharma shares this picture of the Vignaharta viraajmaan at his home and writes, "Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles, guiding his devotees through challenging times."

“This Ganesha is from the first ever Ganpati celebration at our new gated community and my home, Tridasa, at Tellapur, Hyderabad,” says Vijay Shetty.

“We ensured a sustainable Ganesha festival for nine days, serving daily prasad and catering for 1,500 people. There were cultural programmes by the residents in the evening.”

“Hi there,” says Rima Das.

“This is my Bappa for this year.

“We are from Guwahati, Assam, and this is the 16th year Bappa has come to our home.

“Lord Ganesha is special in my heart because Bappa makes things happen for me.

“There has never been a thing that I wished for that was not granted by Bappa; sometimes the most unthinkable and the impossible has been granted by Him.

“He will always be special. For me, He is not the king that everyone treats him like; for me He is Bal Ganesha, a naughty, cute child who fills our hearts by just being around, just like my two daughters.”

“This year,” says Bipin Deokar from Pune, the theme of our decoration is 'India winning the T20 World Cup'. The decoration is made by Shrawani, Ketaki and Zoish.

“We appreciate your initiative,” he adds.

Thank you, Bipin :)

This picture comes to us from Gayatri in Bengaluru.

Dear Readers, all have our own ways of welcoming the Vignaharta.

How are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year?

Have you brought Lord Ganesha home or will you be visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

If He is visiting your home, do you have a theme? Have you made the idol yourself?

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Will you go pandal hopping? Or do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

Please send your Ganpati 2024 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).

Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Do tell us Why Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart.