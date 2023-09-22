Watch: Making Rohit's Ukadiche Modak

Photograph: Rohit Mane

Many see modak making as a daunting task, but for Rohit Mane it is an "easy recipe" that anyone can execute if they approach it with passion.

Rohit is your regular engineer lad who got interested into cooking, watching his mother's passion for it. But he learned the art of creating modaks, or ukadiche modak (steamed modak) to be precise, from his mother's friend, whom he calls Nandini Kaku, about three years ago.

He finds puttering about the kitchen to be meditative therapy that calms him and brings immense joy. His favourite aspect about cooking is how the small details contribute to the delicious final product.

The complete focus, that making modaks requires, is why Rohit adores this recipe. Now a pro at Maharastrian cuisine, Rohit's crowd pleasers are Ravayache Goad Appe (sweetballs made from suji) and fish fry. But crafting modaks is what Rohit likes doing best during each Ganesh Puja season and his handiwork is loved by all in his family.

Even Rohit's Kaku is mighty impressed with his modaks, and she tells him that he makes them better than her!

His secret tip is rather simple :). "Put in all your heart and enjoy the process because the recipe has all the necessary steps in place."

Rohit's Ukadiche Modak

Serves: 4

For the stuffing

2 cups grated fresh coconut

1 cup chopped jaggery

1 tbsp chopped cashews

1 tbsp khus khus or poppy seeds

¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

¼ tsp jaiphal or nutmeg powder

1 tsp ghee

For the dough covering

½ cup ambemohar rice flour

½ cup indrayani rice flour

1 tbsp ghee, or as required

1 cup water

2 tbsp milk

Pinch salt

Few saffron strands, optional

Method

For the stuffing

In a kadhai, heat the ghee and saute the cashews, poppy seeds, coconut over medium heat till it turns aromatic.

Now add the jaggery and mix well. Keep cooking over medium heat until the jaggery melts and the mixture comes together but still remains moist.

Add the cardamom powder and mix well. Keep aside.

For the dough

In a saucepan, bring the water and milk to a boil over medium heat.

Add both rice flours and mix gently until the rice flour absorbs all the liquid. Add the salt and the ghee and take off heat. Cover and rest the dough for 5-10 minutes.

Knead the dough until it is soft and pliable. Keep aside.

For the modak assembly

Take a lemon-sized piece of the dough and flatten it with a rolling pin.

Use extra rice flour for dusting if required.

Gently press from the edges to form a pit.

Fill the pit with approximately an equivalent amount (as the dough) of the prepared coconut-jaggery filling.

Start creating crimps or folds with your index finger and thumb (please see the video below)

Bring the crimps together to form a sheaf.

Seal the top by pinching and making it pointed to form the shape of a modak.

Place the saffron strands on top of each modak.

To steam the modaks

Place the stuffed modaks in a steamer, but ensure there's a little space in between each modak.

Cover and steam the modaks for 8 to 10 minutes or till they develop a glossy texture.

Serve hot.

WATCH: How to make Ukadiche Modak

Video: Rohit Mane