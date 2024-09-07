Readers' Pix: My Lord Ganesha

Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.

You've overwhelmed us with your response.

Thank you!

Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Utsav.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghavender Rao Pasuladi

Raghavender Rao Pasuladi from Hyderabad has sent us this picture of his beautiful Lord.

He says, “Our benevolent, beaming Lord Ganesha, descended from Kailasam to usher well-being and prosperity to one and all.

He calls Lord Ganesha his “most favourite family annual guest”.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sanjeev Singh

Dr Sanjeev Singh, associate professor at the department of mechanical engineering, IIMT University, Meerut, shares his picture of Lore Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahipal Soni

The Nandanvan Apartment at Kandivali West, north Mumbai, has been bringing Lord Ganesha since 2008.

Mahipal Soni shares a picture of this year’s Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sudha Raju

Lord Ganesha visits Sudha Raju in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Puri

Karan Puri from Gurgaon sends us his picture of a brass Lord Ganpati that he purchased 25 years ago.

