Readers' Pix: My Lord Ganesha

Readers' Pix: My Lord Ganesha

By RAGHAVENDER RAO PASULADI, Dr SANJEEV SINGH, MAHIPAL SONI, SUDHA RAJU, KARAN PURI
September 07, 2024 13:21 IST
Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.
You've overwhelmed us with your response.
Thank you!
Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Utsav.

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghavender Rao Pasuladi

Raghavender Rao Pasuladi from Hyderabad has sent us this picture of his beautiful Lord.

He says, “Our benevolent, beaming Lord Ganesha, descended from Kailasam to usher well-being and prosperity to one and all.

He calls Lord Ganesha his “most favourite family annual guest”.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sanjeev Singh

Dr Sanjeev Singh, associate professor at the department of mechanical engineering, IIMT University, Meerut, shares his picture of Lore Lord Ganesha. 

 

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahipal Soni

The Nandanvan Apartment at Kandivali West, north Mumbai, has been bringing Lord Ganesha since 2008.

Mahipal Soni shares a picture of this year’s Lord Ganesha.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sudha Raju

Lord Ganesha visits Sudha Raju in Mumbai.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Puri

Karan Puri from Gurgaon sends us his picture of a brass Lord Ganpati that he purchased 25 years ago.

Dear Readers, all have our own ways of welcoming the Vignaharta.

How are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year? 

Have you brought Lord Ganesha home or will you be visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

If He is visiting your home, do you have a theme? Have you made the idol yourself?

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Will you go pandal hopping? Or do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

Please send your Ganpati 2024 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).

Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Do tell us Why Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart. 

RAGHAVENDER RAO PASULADI, Dr SANJEEV SINGH, MAHIPAL SONI, SUDHA RAJU, KARAN PURI
