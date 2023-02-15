Here Comes The Sun, Natasa!

There's one thing Natasa Stankovic Pandya loves, almost as much as hubby Hardik and son Agastya.... Sunglasses.

Cool, Bourbon biscuit-shaped ones. Goggles with oversized ovals like gigantic gulab jamuns. Stylish retro pairs like what heroines in the old flicks wore with their bouncy bouffant hairdos.

The Serbian beauty's collection, which we hope is insured, is sumptuous in its range and diversity.

Her population of stunning little hotties aren't just reserved for summers.

They reflect her fun, sporty moods and are all-occasion. They are a staple in Hardik's wardrobe too.

IMAGE: Family time=sunglasses time!

Simples clothes. Stunning shades.

IMAGE: Yippee! Li'l Pandya has got his own sunnies as well.

IMAGE: These wraparounds are probably must-haves in celeb closets when they wanna roam incognito... You know like step out to eat pani puri on Juhu beach or do road shopping in Colaba.

With a bright red and purple hoodie Natasa is totally soph but unrecognisable.

IMAGE: She's the Santoor-wali mummy who will wear shades indoors also.

Looks like the saucy Bond girl outfit has been put together around the sunglasses -- everything coordinates marvellously with aviators that even Tom Cruise would have envied.

IMAGE: Natasa and sis-in-law Pankhuri Sharma Pandya even multiply Yuletide cheer in a chorus of sunglasses.

IMAGE: This cavernous pair, reserved maybe for stadium outings, make her look like supermodel Kendall Jenner, don't they?

IMAGE: Trips home to beloved Serbia call for travelling eyewear that protect the eyes but frame her gamine face cutely.

IMAGE: Brown from the sunglasses to the toes.

Too much sophistication in a single frame! Ziveli, ziveli, Natasa.