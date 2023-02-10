Elevator Styles: Whose Do You Like Best?

Ever heard of lifties?

Those spur-of-the-moment fun selfies in the elevator in which you often happen to look your best, in spite of the garish, not-so-kind lighting.

You know great style doesn't need an occasion, time or place, right? Or for you to be at sea level.

It can happen anywhere. Like the lift, which is clearly the most statement-making place to be right now.

Don't believe us? Take a look at these pics!

As you can see, the confines of an empty lift gives you the opportunity to dial up the comfort level and pose to your heart's content.

Undoubtedly, it will make the ride down seem quicker, especially if you live on the 25th floor or in the penthouse or something, and churn out a series of memorable Insta-worthy portraits.

IMAGE: Oops! Is something stuck in Elnaaz Norouzi's heel or is that how she poses in between floors?

The actor can easily be christened the Nur Jahan of Elevator Selfies -- she has so many that she made a reel and asked followers to vote for her top look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

IMAGE: Pose fest: Folks don't even dream of taking the stairs when you can run into such a prettily-clad Mithila Palkar in the elevator... And uplift your day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Elevator Music: Wouldn't you like to zoom 500-700 metres upwards with Red Riding Hood Nia Sharma and her large bar of chocolate.

Remember to press the top floor and keep your choicest lines always ready, folks.

You know stuff like: 'Top of the morning to you, Nia' or 'There's a shade of red for every woman' etc etc.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Think of the utter surprise the folks, getting on at other floors, are going to get when the door of this elegant elevator pop open to reveal a glittering, swoon-worthy, better-than-a-KardashianLauren Gottlieb.

Let's hope they remember to pull those open jaws up shut.

Lauren, Kim Kardashian called to check the location to your elevator. She needs a pic in it too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lauren Gottlieb/Instagram

IMAGE: Hahaha, that's the beauty of an elevator selfie -- you get a zillion selfies in one go, without any effort.

Kritika Kamra infinity edition!

Just one of the many reflections from the actress' recent past.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

IMAGE: And please don't hum any Flo Rida numbers when you get in a lift with a lovely gal like Hey girl, ya comin'... c'mon... Got you stuck on my elevator.

Here's a pic that's not exactly of the elevator selfie genre.

And everyone wants to know if it was Hardik Pandya who capture Natasa Stankovic's flawless fashion few seconds before the doors whooshed opened.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic Pandya/Instagram

IMAGE: Mirror, mirror in the elevator, who has the best abs in B-Town? Disha Patani draws attention to her patli kamariya!

Mujhko bhi to lift kara de...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com