How to Win Hearts Like Mouni, Mithila, Erica...

We need all of this and more and we are not being greedy:

Two dozen red roses. A box of chocolates. A bottle of an-arm-and-a-leg-expensive wine.

Cuddly soft toys, like maybe a giant teddy bear. A candle-light bhojan. A romantic drive along the ocean.

Stuff like that, even if cheesy, will get you in the right starry-eyed romanch mood for Valentine's Day.

Yet nothing can take away from the boundless joy of dressing up for your special someone.

Dive into celeb and Cupid-inspired fashion to usher in the V-Day spirit.

Movie and Popcorn For Two

IMAGE: May you sizzle more than the buttered popcorn in kiss-worthy glossed-up lips and a white delight like Mouni Roy on your Valentine movie date.

Do you really think the BF will actually sit back and enjoy the film?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Netflix Chill and Binge Fest



IMAGE: Howzzat?! A exotically-hued satin jumpsuit that hits the sweet spot like a tonne of bricks.

Dress the part if you plan to stay home and do a Netflix series jamboree with your significant other and be nothing short of bold and phataka-ish in a Disha Parmar number.

What's the bet? Better-Halfji will fall in love with you all over again.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Girls' Night Out On The Town

IMAGE: Hunterwalli tigress stripes!

Even if your night is gonna be an untamed affair with a gaggle of giggly girls, go the Mithila Palkar way in edgy wild toggery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Cruisin Under The Stars

IMAGE: Valentine garb doesn't have to all be red, silky-satiny and glittering and as obvious as an elephant trumpeting We Belong Together in the room.

Dil Chura Le in short, short denim pants and a come-hither top.

Surbhi Chandna's hotness costume shall indisputably make him say 'You're mine!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

Eveing To End All Evenings

IMAGE: If Cupid was Erica Fernandes's personal couturist he couldn't have done it better!

Yeah you can have lots of masti with red!

And embrace bold lips -- guaranteed to make male hearts go Gapuchi Gapuchi Gum Gum.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

