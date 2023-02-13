How to Win Hearts Like Mouni, Mithila, Erica...

We need all of this and more and we are not being greedy:
Two dozen red roses. A box of chocolates. A bottle of an-arm-and-a-leg-expensive wine.
Cuddly soft toys, like maybe a giant teddy bear. A candle-light bhojan. A romantic drive along the ocean.
Stuff like that, even if cheesy, will get you in the right starry-eyed romanch mood for Valentine's Day.
Yet nothing can take away from the boundless joy of dressing up for your special someone.
Dive into celeb and Cupid-inspired fashion to usher in the V-Day spirit.
Movie and Popcorn For Two
IMAGE: May you sizzle more than the buttered popcorn in kiss-worthy glossed-up lips and a white delight like Mouni Roy on your Valentine movie date.
Do you really think the BF will actually sit back and enjoy the film?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
Netflix Chill and Binge Fest
IMAGE: Howzzat?! A exotically-hued satin jumpsuit that hits the sweet spot like a tonne of bricks.
Dress the part if you plan to stay home and do a Netflix series jamboree with your significant other and be nothing short of bold and phataka-ish in a Disha Parmar number.
What's the bet? Better-Halfji will fall in love with you all over again.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram
Girls' Night Out On The Town
IMAGE: Hunterwalli tigress stripes!
Even if your night is gonna be an untamed affair with a gaggle of giggly girls, go the Mithila Palkar way in edgy wild toggery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram
Cruisin Under The Stars
IMAGE: Valentine garb doesn't have to all be red, silky-satiny and glittering and as obvious as an elephant trumpeting We Belong Together in the room.
Dil Chura Le in short, short denim pants and a come-hither top.
Surbhi Chandna's hotness costume shall indisputably make him say 'You're mine!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram
Eveing To End All Evenings
IMAGE: If Cupid was Erica Fernandes's personal couturist he couldn't have done it better!
Yeah you can have lots of masti with red!
And embrace bold lips -- guaranteed to make male hearts go Gapuchi Gapuchi Gum Gum.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram
Me and I At Home
IMAGE: Here's a little secret.
Do you know who loves you the most most most?
Why you, of course.
If you have zero plans for V Night, make the raat about yourself and I love me and all.
Make sure your night suit game is stronger than your off-duty style and be a cutie pie like Kritika Kamra and cosy up in bed in adorable PJs.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithika Kamdar/Instagram