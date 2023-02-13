News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How to Win Hearts Like Mouni, Mithila, Erica...

How to Win Hearts Like Mouni, Mithila, Erica...

By REDIFF STYLE
February 13, 2023 10:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We need all of this and more and we are not being greedy:

Two dozen red roses. A box of chocolates. A bottle of an-arm-and-a-leg-expensive wine.

Cuddly soft toys, like maybe a giant teddy bear. A candle-light bhojan. A romantic drive along the ocean.

Stuff like that, even if cheesy, will get you in the right starry-eyed romanch mood for Valentine's Day.

Yet nothing can take away from the boundless joy of dressing up for your special someone.

Dive into celeb and Cupid-inspired fashion to usher in the V-Day spirit.

Movie and Popcorn For Two

IMAGE: May you sizzle more than the buttered popcorn in kiss-worthy glossed-up lips and a white delight like Mouni Roy on your Valentine movie date.
Do you really think the BF will actually sit back and enjoy the film?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

Netflix Chill and Binge Fest

IMAGE: Howzzat?! A exotically-hued satin jumpsuit that hits the sweet spot like a tonne of bricks.
Dress the part if you plan to stay home and do a Netflix series jamboree with your significant other and be nothing short of bold and phataka-ish in a Disha Parmar number.
What's the bet? Better-Halfji will fall in love with you all over again.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

 

Girls' Night Out On The Town

IMAGE: Hunterwalli tigress stripes!
Even if your night is gonna be an untamed affair with a gaggle of giggly girls, go the Mithila Palkar way in edgy wild toggery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

Cruisin Under The Stars

IMAGE: Valentine garb doesn't have to all be red, silky-satiny and glittering and as obvious as an elephant trumpeting We Belong Together in the room.
Dil Chura Le in short, short denim pants and a come-hither top.
Surbhi Chandna's hotness costume shall indisputably make him say 'You're mine!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

 

Eveing To End All Evenings

IMAGE: If Cupid was Erica Fernandes's personal couturist he couldn't have done it better!
Yeah you can have lots of masti with red!
And embrace bold lips -- guaranteed to make male hearts go Gapuchi Gapuchi Gum Gum.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

 

Me and I At Home

IMAGE: Here's a little secret.
Do you know who loves you the most most most?
Why you, of course.
If you have zero plans for V Night, make the raat about yourself and I love me and all.
Make sure your night suit game is stronger than your off-duty style and be a cutie pie like Kritika Kamra and cosy up in bed in adorable PJs.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithika Kamdar/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Shalini Pandey Is A Style Star
Shalini Pandey Is A Style Star
Sari Girl Aditi Is Pretty As A Painting
Sari Girl Aditi Is Pretty As A Painting
Chahatt Is A 'Chikni in A Bikini'
Chahatt Is A 'Chikni in A Bikini'
Vijayan hits back at Shah over his remarks on Kerala
Vijayan hits back at Shah over his remarks on Kerala
Is Modi Wooing Muslims?
Is Modi Wooing Muslims?
Post-quake anger changes poll scene in Turkey
Post-quake anger changes poll scene in Turkey
India vs Australia 3rd Test shifted to Indore
India vs Australia 3rd Test shifted to Indore

More like this

Fashion Ka Jalwa!

Fashion Ka Jalwa!

Elevator Styles: Whose Do You Like Best?

Elevator Styles: Whose Do You Like Best?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances