Pooja Hedge's Sweet Traditional Moments

They always say: The bride and groom might be the stars of a wedding day, but the bridesmaids are the life of the party.
So it was for the gorgeous actor Pooja Hegde when she was assigned the bridesmaid duty at her brother Dr Rishabh Hegde's wedding, and almost outshone the bride.
'She cried happy tears and laughed like a child' as her surgeon anna Rishabh tied the knot with 'the love of his life' Shivani Shetty.
Her dhoom machale shaadi outfits were easily the most stunning bridesmaid looks of the season. Makes you wonder how much more pretty she will be as a bride. We are waiting, Pooja.
