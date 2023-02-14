Pooja Hedge's Sweet Traditional Moments

They always say: The bride and groom might be the stars of a wedding day, but the bridesmaids are the life of the party.

So it was for the gorgeous actor Pooja Hegde when she was assigned the bridesmaid duty at her brother Dr Rishabh Hegde's wedding, and almost outshone the bride.

'She cried happy tears and laughed like a child' as her surgeon anna Rishabh tied the knot with 'the love of his life' Shivani Shetty.

Her dhoom machale shaadi outfits were easily the most stunning bridesmaid looks of the season. Makes you wonder how much more pretty she will be as a bride. We are waiting, Pooja.

IMAGE: Pooja was the rajkumari of the I-do-crew in this shimmering benarasi sari.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Nanad Challenge: Show us a cooler bridesmaid than her. And one with a sexier back.

IMAGE: The sunglasses upped the desi swag of Pooja's gold chikankari lehenga with mukaish and pearl embellishments.

Bet you couldn't have imagined how well glares go with ghagras.

IMAGE: 'The sangeet was all about shimmer and shine' and much of the S & S originated from Pooja herself in the scinitillating burgundy sequin lehenga with its danger-wali choli and her Party Chale On vibe.

