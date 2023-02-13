Mrunal-Siddhant's CUTE Chemistry

When two amazing actors come together on Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's runway, magic happens.

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi should be the number one jodi on any Bollywood director's list.

Cute. Unbelievably romantic, the heart-fluttering chemistry they shared on the ramp made us wish that they were dating in real life.

The actors lit up the stage making the audience feel like they were watching a romcom live in action.

The occasion was Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's fashion show in association with The Cancer Patients Aid Association at Mumbai's Jio Garden.

Briming with joy and positivity, the show included two collections: Asal by Abu Jani in muted, romantic tones, and Mard by Sandeep Khosla that put the limelight on textile techniques like ajrak, bandhani and ikat.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com tuned his lens to all the action on stage.



All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Pretty Mrunal will dance her way right into your heart.

IMAGE: Ufff! Aren't they a cute couple?

IMAGE: Their energy and genuine affection just transcended off the stage.

IMAGE: That beautiful friendship they share is something people can only dream of.

IMAGE: Siddhant quickly changed into a long, flowing robe almost making him look like an emperor.

IMAGE: The outfit was an 'absolute smorgasbord of style for the 21st century man'.

IMAGE: Florals always make for a memorable fashion moment and when clubbed with mirrorwork and embroidery, you get a winning lehenga like the one Aishwarya Sushmita is wearing.

IMAGE: Don't worry! It's cool to include the colour black in your bridal trousseau.

IMAGE: Prints look good on men. Period.

IMAGE: The 3D curves projecting from that choli resemble an architectural marvel of sorts.

IMAGE: The designers join their showstoppers to take the final bow.