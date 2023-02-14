Ma-Beti Shweta, Navya Naveli Dazzle

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's special cheerleading team was none other than mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who showed up to rah-rah them at their fashion show in association with The Cancer Patients Aid Association at Mumbai's Jio Garden.

Style twins in pastel saris, they provided new energy to the like-mother-like-daughter theme.



All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shweta and Navya Naveli were a dazzling ma-beti force in fanciful creations of the Abu Sandeep label.

IMAGE: In a lehenga that was a rangeen ode to Indian craft, actor Sanjana Sanghi's aura was as imperial as a desi princess.

IMAGE: Roshni Chopra's nine yards of ruffles in the palest blue, shiny choli and serpentine emerald necklace had both sass and class.

IMAGE: 'And just like that' Masoom Minawala was back on the ramp, post pregnancy, looking Kuri Kunwari in radiant red.

'This body full of stretch marks and curves is a testament to the power of women,' she shares.