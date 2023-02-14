News
Ma-Beti Shweta, Navya Naveli Dazzle

Ma-Beti Shweta, Navya Naveli Dazzle

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
February 14, 2023 08:50 IST
Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's special cheerleading team was none other than mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who showed up to rah-rah them at their fashion show in association with The Cancer Patients Aid Association at Mumbai's Jio Garden.

Style twins in pastel saris, they provided new energy to the like-mother-like-daughter theme.

IMAGE: Shweta and Navya Naveli were a dazzling ma-beti force in fanciful creations of the Abu Sandeep label.
All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: In a lehenga that was a rangeen ode to Indian craft, actor Sanjana Sanghi's aura was as imperial as a desi princess.

 

IMAGE: Roshni Chopra's nine yards of ruffles in the palest blue, shiny choli and serpentine emerald necklace had both sass and class.

 

IMAGE: 'And just like that' Masoom Minawala was back on the ramp, post pregnancy, looking Kuri Kunwari in radiant red.
'This body full of stretch marks and curves is a testament to the power of women,' she shares.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
