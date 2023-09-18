News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Navika's Such A Charmer!

Navika's Such A Charmer!

By REDIFF STYLE
September 18, 2023 10:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At times coy, at times flirty, Navika Kotia's fashion choices change faster than a chameleon changes its colours.

She doesn't need a hot red bathing suit to make you stop in your tracks on a beach; her cute dresses will do the job.

Navika loves to show off her abs and shoulders and, if given a choice, would wear floral prints as often as possible.

Remember her from English Vinglish? She played the late Sridevi's daughter. Or you may have spotted her in the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Her role as Chikki in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus won her hearts as well.

IMAGE: What beautiful eyes, Navika!
All photographs: Kind courtesy Navika Kotia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who doesn't love a good metallic, strappy number?

 

IMAGE: Lace, latex and lovely poker straight locks... don't they make a lethal combo?

 

IMAGE: This is how she recreates the just-stepped-out-of-the-water goddess feel without actually getting wet.

 

IMAGE: Black-on-black-on-black! Too much monochrome is not such a bad idea after all.

 

IMAGE: She is a pro at combining dainty florals with high slits and noodle straps.

 

IMAGE: As for polka dots? Bring it on, she says.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Could Pranati Look Any Cuter?
Could Pranati Look Any Cuter?
Kashmira's Sugar, Spice, All Things Nice
Kashmira's Sugar, Spice, All Things Nice
Vaani Will Take Your Breath Away!
Vaani Will Take Your Breath Away!
Axar's Injury: Will Ashwin Return?
Axar's Injury: Will Ashwin Return?
SA pacers Nortje, Magala doubtful for World Cup
SA pacers Nortje, Magala doubtful for World Cup
HDFC Bank stock anticipates $600 mn in inflows
HDFC Bank stock anticipates $600 mn in inflows
Brokerages are positive about liquor stocks' outlook
Brokerages are positive about liquor stocks' outlook

More like this

The Pretty Lady Behind What Jhumka

The Pretty Lady Behind What Jhumka

Who's Helly Dreaming About?

Who's Helly Dreaming About?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances