Navika's Such A Charmer!

At times coy, at times flirty, Navika Kotia's fashion choices change faster than a chameleon changes its colours.

She doesn't need a hot red bathing suit to make you stop in your tracks on a beach; her cute dresses will do the job.

Navika loves to show off her abs and shoulders and, if given a choice, would wear floral prints as often as possible.

Remember her from English Vinglish? She played the late Sridevi's daughter. Or you may have spotted her in the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Her role as Chikki in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus won her hearts as well.

IMAGE: What beautiful eyes, Navika!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Navika Kotia/Instagram

IMAGE: Who doesn't love a good metallic, strappy number?

IMAGE: Lace, latex and lovely poker straight locks... don't they make a lethal combo?

IMAGE: This is how she recreates the just-stepped-out-of-the-water goddess feel without actually getting wet.

IMAGE: Black-on-black-on-black! Too much monochrome is not such a bad idea after all.

IMAGE: She is a pro at combining dainty florals with high slits and noodle straps.

IMAGE: As for polka dots? Bring it on, she says.