Navika's Such A Charmer!

At times coy, at times flirty, Navika Kotia's fashion choices change faster than a chameleon changes its colours.
She doesn't need a hot red bathing suit to make you stop in your tracks on a beach; her cute dresses will do the job.
Navika loves to show off her abs and shoulders and, if given a choice, would wear floral prints as often as possible.
Remember her from English Vinglish? She played the late Sridevi's daughter. Or you may have spotted her in the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Her role as Chikki in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus won her hearts as well.