Sreeleela, Sara, Shreya Stun In Barbie Pink

Barbie -- who turns 65 on March 9 -- has always left her imprint on the fashion world.

Her signature style and magenta-pink colour has a dedicated fan following and its own Pantone shade.

Take a look at these Barbie-core moments.

IMAGE: Raai Laxmi goes for shades of pink; she even raises a pink toast. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan opts for pink nails and a big statement bow for a hyper-feminine look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram



IMAGE: How about Shreya Chaudhry's romantic rose applique pink balloon dress? Pair it with nude heels, diamonds and a nice ponytail and you'll nail the Barbie-inspired lewk. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhry/Instagram

IMAGE: Ishita Raj's draped bodycon dress is here to rock your world. Don't forget to add some extra-eyelash extensions for a doll-esque visage. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Raj/Instagram

IMAGE: Sreeleela's desi Barbie avatar in a pink glittery sari, pearl drop earrings and perfect pout is a class apart. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

IMAGE: Saiee Manjrekar's blingy sequinned dress is for girls who like to swing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee M Manjrekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan stands out in shiny bold fuchsia-coloured baggy pants and a cropped top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia's cutesy picnic outfit -- with the matching basket -- is just right for 'hot girl summer trend'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Esha Gupta's polished pink-on-pink vacay attire is mature way of wearing this girly hue. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

