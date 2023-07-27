Another day, another star in cotton candy rang to keep the runaway pink fashion streak alive, post Barbie.

It was Kiara Advani this time, in a Falguni Shane Peacock mermaid-ish thigh-slit skirt, with a long train and a matching sequin bustier, in the hot hue, who walked the ramp at FDCI India Couture Week 2023, Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The Kiara Barbiecore take/upgrade included psychedelic heels -- a great improvement, 'cause it reduced the sugar content of her look.

The rest of the collection, titled Renaissance Reverie, was influenced by Mr and Mrs Peacock's various voyages.

IMAGE: You get won't get a shakkar rush looking at Kiera in her lehenga.

And that's just as well.

Indian zari and embroidery brings grandeur to the global pinkifying trend, vitally subtracting good amounts of plasticness and extra sweetness.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Slits on lehengas have been around for a while.

But it will take seeing it on Kiara to goad us into scooping up all the chaniya cholis in our closet and rushing them to the tailor to have sexy-sexy-mujhe-log-bole slits installed pronto.

Don't get us started on those high heels that shone goldie bright on the runway.

IMAGE: She is very pleased to have filled out the membership forms and secured a place in It's A Barbie World.

IMAGE: Seems like the Peacocks must have been to Kenya on their recent travels and were inspired by ostriches, pink ones at that -- Barbiecore-obsessed avians.

IMAGE: The fascination with shuturamurgs continues.

Ain't the beaded poncho-top gnarly?

IMAGE: These costumes appear to have relied heavily on moods of architecture. Roman? Greek? Versailles...

PS: The man's pantwear is a bit nude and too shorn of decoration.

IMAGE: The ethnic boob tube is finally here!

The spreading lehenga is quite suitable for a baptism party or a white wedding.

IMAGE: For the closing act, Kiara stepped on stage with the designer couple. Jugjugg Jeeyo, Barbie.