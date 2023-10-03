Is This Ishan Khatter's Girlfriend?

Does the name Chandni Bainz ring a bell?
A fashion model, she loves to keep her outfits fresh and fun.
Neutrals are her favourites and she steers clear of gaudy colours.
Youthful but chic. Flirty but polished. Bold but cute.
Always sharply dressed, she can easily meld her girlish charm with her unorthodox wardrobe and her signature pout.
Fans feel she looks like a younger version of Nargis Fakhri, and post an outing with Ishaan Khatter, her followers have been asking the obvious question: 'Are you dating the actor?'
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com