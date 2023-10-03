Is This Ishan Khatter's Girlfriend?

Does the name Chandni Bainz ring a bell?

A fashion model, she loves to keep her outfits fresh and fun.

Neutrals are her favourites and she steers clear of gaudy colours.

Youthful but chic. Flirty but polished. Bold but cute.

Always sharply dressed, she can easily meld her girlish charm with her unorthodox wardrobe and her signature pout.

Fans feel she looks like a younger version of Nargis Fakhri, and post an outing with Ishaan Khatter, her followers have been asking the obvious question: 'Are you dating the actor?'

IMAGE: Her denim on denim is sure to inspire a thousand mood boards.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Chandni Bainz/Instagram

IMAGE: She chases the sun in stripes and a grey bathing suit.

IMAGE: 'Kashmir ki kali' gives fans a lesson on easy layering.

IMAGE: The simplicity of a white off-the-shoulder is unmatched.

Chandni likes to stay ahead in the style game by turning to classic colours that have always found a special place in every supermodel's wardrobe.

IMAGE: She punches up an all-black outfit with a kamarband with colourful accents.

IMAGE: Keeping things clean but geeky.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com