News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Is This Ishan Khatter's Girlfriend?

Is This Ishan Khatter's Girlfriend?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 03, 2023 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Does the name Chandni Bainz ring a bell?

A fashion model, she loves to keep her outfits fresh and fun.

Neutrals are her favourites and she steers clear of gaudy colours.

Youthful but chic. Flirty but polished. Bold but cute.

Always sharply dressed, she can easily meld her girlish charm with her unorthodox wardrobe and her signature pout.

Fans feel she looks like a younger version of Nargis Fakhri, and post an outing with Ishaan Khatter, her followers have been asking the obvious question: 'Are you dating the actor?'

IMAGE: Her denim on denim is sure to inspire a thousand mood boards.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Chandni Bainz/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She chases the sun in stripes and a grey bathing suit.

 

IMAGE: 'Kashmir ki kali' gives fans a lesson on easy layering.  

 

IMAGE: The simplicity of a white off-the-shoulder is unmatched.
Chandni likes to stay ahead in the style game by turning to classic colours that have always found a special place in every supermodel's wardrobe.

 

IMAGE: She punches up an all-black outfit with a kamarband with colourful accents.

 

IMAGE: Keeping things clean but geeky.

 

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Is This Khoobsurat Kanya?
Who Is This Khoobsurat Kanya?
Richa's Fukrey Style
Richa's Fukrey Style
What Saiyami Can't Resist
What Saiyami Can't Resist
BJP MP Pragya Thakur gets emotional in court
BJP MP Pragya Thakur gets emotional in court
No big deal losing to my role model Jyothi: Aditi
No big deal losing to my role model Jyothi: Aditi
Bihar grants 10 pc EWS quota day after caste survey
Bihar grants 10 pc EWS quota day after caste survey
Dhoni's Look Is STUNNING!
Dhoni's Look Is STUNNING!

More like this

Did You Know Kareena Had A Daughter?

Did You Know Kareena Had A Daughter?

Shreya, What A Beauty!

Shreya, What A Beauty!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances