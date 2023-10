Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a catwalk pro.

The star, who is a designer's dream, brought her signature sass to the Paris Fashion Week where she was part of L'Oreal's Walk Your Worth show along with Eva Longoria, Viola Davis and Cindy Bruna.

Looking charming in an embellished gown with a flowing cape, her appearance on the ramp was nothing short of magical.

IMAGE: That kiss was responsible for a round of applause from the audience.

All photographs: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Just a glance from Aishwarya is enough to set your heart fluttering.

IMAGE: Did you hear that? It was the sound of collective jaws metaphorically hitting the ground!

IMAGE: The walk of fame!