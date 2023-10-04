News
Rubina Feels Gorgeous. Here's Why!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 04, 2023 10:24 IST
Rubina Dilaik is a proud mommy-to-be!

It goes without saying that she simply loves this new chapter and has no hesitation in flaunting the curves that go along with it.

Take a look.

IMAGE: Is she dressed in all black to drive away buri nazaar? Great idea, Rubina!
All photographs: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Whoever says that figure-hugging silhouettes are not meant for pregnant women needs to think again.
This to-be mommy definitely looks great.

 

IMAGE: There she goes again!
Pregnancy is such a beautiful time and Rubina is making unforgettable fashion memories.

 

IMAGE: She continues to turn heads with her ethnic style; hubby dearest follows closely in her footsteps.

 

IMAGE: The oversized sweater and funky shoes are a nice touch.

 

IMAGE: This time of the year, black seems to be her favourite colour and why not! It looks fabulous on her.

 

IMAGE: When mommy decides to show a little leg...

 

