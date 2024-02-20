News
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Naila

Drop-Dead Gorgeous Naila

By REDIFF STYLE
February 20, 2024 13:04 IST
Ishq Vishk Rebound's Naila Grrewal can't just keep a low style profile.

She is quite capable of serving one killer look after another and never does things by halves when it comes to fashion.

The actor is yet to make her mark in BollywoodM but when it comes to her sartorial choices, she knows how to score.

She will make your hearts beat faster in all white and comfort is high on her radar. 

IMAGE: Her all-white look is simple yet very effective and meant to take your breath away. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Naila Grrewal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Walks on the beach are an extremely stylish affair for Naila who colour blocks in black and white.

 

IMAGE: Always serving a look, she can drive away fans' weekend blues in this cobalt blue number.

 

IMAGE: Draped in yards of ivory, she keeps it sophisticated and chic in a sari. 

 

IMAGE: It's tie-dye season for the actor who throws in a brown figure-hugging top for a head-turning look.

 

IMAGE: She has her own Y2K fashion moment in a powder blue bomber jacket and a grey sports bra-tracks combo.

 

IMAGE: Her green outfit is made for slaying.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

REDIFF STYLE
