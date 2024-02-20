News
Ooooh! Saiee Is Simply Adorable

By REDIFF STYLE
February 20, 2024 08:54 IST
Saiee Manjrekar is still 'living her teenage dream'.

There's never a single dull moment around this babe who simply adores the colour pink.

At times an apsara, occasionally a diva, she's mostly the girl-next-door in Indian silhouettes.

Her timeline feels like sunshine and smiles, and she knows how to work her magic in a black sari.

IMAGE: When she stares like that, it's hard not to go weak in the knees!
Saiee makes a strong case for the monochromatic sari but pairs it with a funky blouse. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

   

IMAGE: When out in the wild, she blends with the background in ab-baring neutrals.

 

IMAGE: She turns on the charm in a gold anarkali.

 

IMAGE: Saiee brings the wow factor in an all-red salwar suit.

 

IMAGE: She leaves us mesmerised in a zari lehenga.

 

IMAGE: Her pink and white separates are effortless and give off summer fashion goals.

 

IMAGE: Washed out denims will never go out of style.

 

IMAGE: Her peach skirt-choli combo is a refreshing take on minimalistic cocktail dressing.

