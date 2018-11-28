First look! Isha Ambani's graha shanti pooja pics

November 28, 2018 10:58 IST

The stunning to-be bride dazzled in a hand-embroidered Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga.

Photographs: Courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

It is the season of weddings! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh just had a fairy tale wedding in Italy.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in Umaid Bhawan, Rajasthan this weekend.

In December, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughterIsha Ambani will get married to Anand Piramal.

Isha's pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a traditional garba function and yesterday, the to-be bride had her graha shanti pooja.

Dressed in a custom-made Sabyasachi Mukherjee hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga, Isha looked gorgeous in red.

She completed her look with antique bandhej dupatta and a necklace and earrings featuring uncut diamonds and emeralds.

The outfit is a part of the India Revival Project by Sabyasachi.

With her hair worn loose and lips painted red, Isha looked every bit like a quintessential bride.

She was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.