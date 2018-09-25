Pics: Inside Isha Ambani's engagement venue

Last updated on: September 25, 2018 14:24 IST

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal chose the stunning location of Lake Como in Italy for their engagement.

Here's a sneak-peek of the grand venue.

Photograph: Courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Anil Kapoor at Lake Como in Italy. Looking dapper in a tuxedo, the actor uploaded this pic of him leaning against a railing overlooking the lake.

Want a better look of this place? Scroll down to see the next pic.

Photograph: Courtesy il Sereno Lago di Como /Instagram

Who would say no to such a stunning lakeside view?

Photograph: Courtesy il Sereno Lago di Como/Instagram

Thrice as nice! Priyanka Chopra flanked by designer Manish Malhotra and Nick Jonas.

Il Sereno Lago di Como uploaded this pic and captioned it, 'Fabulous guests this weekend at Il Sereno and @villapliniana.'

Villa Pliniana Lago di Como is a historic Italian palazzo featuring 10-17 bedrooms.

Photograph: Courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

We can't decide what's more stunning...Juhi Chawla or the venue!

Photograph: Courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

'Just an absolute gorgeous morning at Lake Como. Now back to London, work beckons,' wrote Juhi with this pic.

Photograph: Courtesy Villa Pliniana Lago di Como/Instagram

This is the view from Lake Como.

Photograph: Courtesy Villa Pliniana Lago di Como/Instagram

This setting makes for a perfect evening by the lake, doesn't it?

Photograph: Courtesy Villa Pliniana Lago di Como/Instagram

A fairy tale setting.