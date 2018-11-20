Deepika and Ranveer's wedding looks! Vote for your favourite

Take the poll below and let us know.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding frenzy refuses to die out.
The couple tied the knot in a private wedding in Italy's Lake Como, and are now headed to Bengaluru for their wedding reception.
The airport look
Dressed in a gorgeous off-white Sabyasachi Mukherjee anarkali, bride Deepika looked resplendent when she was snapped at the airport.
She completed the look with mojris, red bangles and chandelier earrings.
'Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) and Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) head-to-toe in Sabyasachi,' wrote the designer on Instagram as he shared a pic of the newly wed couple as they headed to Bengaluru.
This time Ranveer didn't colour coordinate his look with Deepika.
Instead, he chose a white kurta-churidar, paired with a printed jacket.
While we must say that the couple scored a 10/10 in the sartorial department for this airport look, we can't wrap our head around which has been their best Sabyasachi wedding look.
Scroll down to see the other three looks. You can take the poll given below to vote for your favourite one.
South Indian wedding look
Sindhi wedding look
Griha Pravesh look
We ask you, dear readers which look do you like the best? Take the poll below and let us know.
this
Comment
article