Deepika and Ranveer's wedding looks! Vote for your favourite

Last updated on: November 20, 2018 16:58 IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding frenzy refuses to die out.

The couple tied the knot in a private wedding in Italy's Lake Como, and are now headed to Bengaluru for their wedding reception.

The airport look

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Dressed in a gorgeous off-white Sabyasachi Mukherjee anarkali, bride Deepika looked resplendent when she was snapped at the airport.

She completed the look with mojris, red bangles and chandelier earrings.

'Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) and Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) head-to-toe in Sabyasachi,' wrote the designer on Instagram as he shared a pic of the newly wed couple as they headed to Bengaluru.

This time Ranveer didn't colour coordinate his look with Deepika.

Instead, he chose a white kurta-churidar, paired with a printed jacket.

While we must say that the couple scored a 10/10 in the sartorial department for this airport look, we can't wrap our head around which has been their best Sabyasachi wedding look.

Scroll down to see the other three looks. You can take the poll given below to vote for your favourite one.

South Indian wedding look

On November 14, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were dressed in white and red Sabyasachi creations for their wedding according to the Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin traditions. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

Sindhi wedding look

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone colour-coordinated in red Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits for their Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

Griha Pravesh look

Colour coordinated in matching silk separates, the couple walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at Ranveer's building for Deepika's griha pravesh. While Ranveer sported a elephant print pink jacket, Deepika wrapped a Benarasi dupatta around her shoulders. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

