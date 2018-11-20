Pics: Isha Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations kick off

November 20, 2018 09:04 IST

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha is set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal in December.

As the family gears up for the high-profile wedding, a traditional garba function was held over the weekend.

We couldn't help but notice how the mother-daughter duo made sure they were dressed in custom-made Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations.

Take a look at their pics.

While Nita Ambani was dressed in a handcrafted yellow floral Gujarati-style sari, bride-to-be Isha wore a peach lehenga with multi-colour mirror and thread work, designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Nita completed her look with a statement necklace and matching bracelets and earrings. 'Radiance personified! Nita Ambani is a vision in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla,' wrote the designer duo as they uploaded this pic on Instagram.

Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel shared a pic of Isha dressed in the lovely multi-hued mirror-work lehenga.

Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Doesn't she look gorgeous?