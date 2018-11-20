rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Pics: Isha Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations kick off

Pics: Isha Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations kick off

November 20, 2018 09:04 IST

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha is set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal in December. 

As the family gears up for the high-profile wedding, a traditional garba function was held over the weekend. 

We couldn't help but notice how the mother-daughter duo made sure they were dressed in custom-made Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations.

Take a look at their pics.

While Nita Ambani was dressed in a handcrafted yellow floral Gujarati-style sari, bride-to-be Isha wore a peach lehenga with multi-colour mirror and thread work, designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

 

Nita completed her look with a statement necklace and matching bracelets and earrings. 'Radiance personified! Nita Ambani is a vision in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla,' wrote the designer duo as they uploaded this pic on Instagram.

Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

 

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel shared a pic of Isha dressed in the lovely multi-hued mirror-work lehenga.

Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Doesn't she look gorgeous?

Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, Jani Sandeep Khosla, Abu Jani, Anand Piramal
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use