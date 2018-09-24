Watch: Inside Isha Ambani's fairy tale engagement

September 24, 2018 11:07 IST

A-three day affair, every night had a different theme.

Photograph and video courtesy: ANI

The Ambanis surely know how to throw a grand party.

Earlier this year, industrialist Mukesh and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani's engagement to his friend Shloka Mehta was a starry affair.

On September 21, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got engaged at the beautiful Lake Como in Italy.

The event was a three-day affair, and every night had a different theme.

Celebs including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla and Khushi Kapoor were in attendance.

For the engagement, which was a day affair, Isha was dressed in an gorgeous beige gown with intricate thread work, while Anand chose traditional separates.

The to-be bride was led down the aisle by her father, and they were accompanied by her entourage comprising brothers Anant and Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

At a party held in the evening, singer John Legend performed at the venue, which came to life at night with one of the most awesome display of fireworks lighting the sky.

Watch the video here!