rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » First look: Isha Ambani's wedding card

First look: Isha Ambani's wedding card

November 05, 2018 15:40 IST

The first wedding card was offered by Ambani family at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani wedding invite

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are getting married on December 12, 2018.Photographs and video: Kind courtesy ANI

Daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani will tie the knot with industrialist Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal on December 12 in Mumbai.

The grand pre-wedding festivities will be celebrated in Udaipur between December 8 and 9.

The first wedding card was offered by Ambani family at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

The beautifully crafted invite has a picture of 'Gayatri Maa' for blessings.

The couple who had a fairytale engagement in Lake Como, Italy have special golden memorabilia for the invitees.

Watch the video below to check what's inside the wedding box.

Source: ANI
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use