First look: Isha Ambani's wedding card

November 05, 2018 15:40 IST

The first wedding card was offered by Ambani family at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are getting married on December 12, 2018. Photographs and video: Kind courtesy ANI

Daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani will tie the knot with industrialist Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal on December 12 in Mumbai.

The grand pre-wedding festivities will be celebrated in Udaipur between December 8 and 9.

The beautifully crafted invite has a picture of 'Gayatri Maa' for blessings.

The couple who had a fairytale engagement in Lake Como, Italy have special golden memorabilia for the invitees.

Watch the video below to check what's inside the wedding box.