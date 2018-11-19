PIX: Here's where Priyanka and Nick will marry

Last updated on: November 19, 2018 10:50 IST

Though there is no official confirmation, there are reports that the couple will tie the knot at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Photograph: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'Tis the season of weddings! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is just over, and the countdown to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding has begun.

The celeb couple, who announced their engagement four months ago, is to have a three-day wedding later this month.

According to reports, the venue for the wedding is to be Jodhpur's Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace.

A panoramic view of Umaid Bhawan Palace taken in 2015. The former home of the royal family of Jodhpur, the palace now serves as a luxury hotel. Rooms here are priced at $920 (approximately ₹66,253) per night. The palace has 347 rooms, along with a swimming pool, museum and spa. Photograph: Sambit04126/Wikimedia Commons

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com The Umaid Bhawan Palace is located on a hill. It's one of the world's largest private residences.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com Umaid Bhawan is part residence, part hotel and part museum. The palace is divided into three functional parts -- the residence of the royal family, a luxury Taj Palace Hotel and a museum focusing on the 20th century history of the Jodhpur royal family.

The palace decked with flowers during the Diwali celebration. Photograph: Courtesy Umaid Bhawan Palace/Instagram

A glimpse of the stunning central dome. Photograph: Courtesy Umaid Bhawan Palace/Instagram