Delightful Divyanka

Delightful Divyanka

By REDIFF STYLE
December 13, 2024 13:18 IST
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will turn 40 on December 14. 

Her cheerful persona and vacation pictures inspire major goals.

Whether dazzling in traditional attire or classy travel wear, her cute fits are a feast for the eyes.

Divyanka's onscreen presence continues to impress. She was last seen in The Magic Of Shiri, which premiered on JioCinema on November 14.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

IMAGE: Divyanka jazzes up her peach anarkali with statement jhumkas.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram

 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

IMAGE: Some razzle-dazzle is always nice when it comes to a sharara.

 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

IMAGE: She keeps it chic with a peach-printed top, distressed jeans and golden sneakers.

 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

IMAGE: Divyanka's ready to bloom in a beige floral dress paired with those same golden kicks -- perfect for a sunny day out.

 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

IMAGE: She slips into an eyelet dress, grabs her Gucci sling bag and finishes it off with crisp white sneakers for that ultimate fresh vibe.

 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

IMAGE: She aces normcore aesthetics with a simple olive dress, white sneakers and oversized shades.

 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

IMAGE: Shoes say a lot about the person wearing them. Her glossy Prada leather monolith chunky soles shout self-love, especially when balanced with a hot pink tuxedo layered over a sleek black top.

 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

IMAGE: Her jaw-dropping pink lehenga -- along with that soft wavy hair -- will leave everyone floored.

 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

IMAGE: Divyanka, posing happily with hubby Vivek Dahiya, combines a dreamy mermaid gown with a stylish pearl-handled bag.

 

 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

IMAGE: She adds pops of red to her beige ensemble because... why not?

 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

IMAGE: She complements her printed kurta with a turquoise bracelet for the perfect finishing touch.

 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

IMAGE: Can you get cooler than a psychedelic print dress and aviator sunglasses?

