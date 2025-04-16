HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ananya Is Chanel's Official Bae

The French luxury house is 114 years old.

She is just 26.

But Chanel -- which is aiming to strengthen its presence in India and attract a younger generation of shoppers as well; luxury spending is projected to reach $28-32 billion by 2030, according to Bain & Company -- believes signing on Ananya Panday as its ever Indian face is a step in the right direction.

‘Ananya characterises a generation of evolving tastes and fiercely independent identities who navigate the world with their curiosities,’ Chanel told Business Of Fashion.

‘Beyond grateful and excited for my journey with @chanelofficial. The first ever brand ambassador for and from India. Dreams really do come true,’ the excited actor wrote on social media.

Ananya's appearance at Chanel's Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris had already led to some speculation in this direction.

Here’s the actor, who will next been seen in Kesari: Chapter 2, which releases on August 25, in her favourite brand.

Ananya Panday

 

Ananya Panday

 

Ananya Pandey

 

Ananya Panday

 

Ananya Panday

 

Ananya Panday

 

Ananya Panday

