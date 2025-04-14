When Ananya Panday Decides To Steal...

And what is Ananya Panday stealing, you wonder? Your breath and your words, of course.

Her long legs and model-like frame are a perfect showcase for all kinds of outfits.

She will leave you gazing in wonder as she rocks international luxury labels and showcases the finest designs by Indian designers.

This Bollywood fashionista -- who will be seen next in Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 -- is on an applause-worthy style roll.

IMAGE: Saris don't need to be traditionally draped. Nor do blouses need to be traditionally designed. Ananya Panday gives the desi girl look a modern twist.

IMAGE: Ananya's all-black ensemble, worn with that starburst necklace, is sophistication, sophistication, sophistication. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Then there's the romantic vibe with her lace corset top paired with those sparkling diamond drop earrings and perfectly winged eyeliner .

IMAGE: S he looks smashing in this blue floral sari, complemented beautifully by the fresh gajra in her hair.

IMAGE: Ananya knows just how to get formal and flirty at the same time.

IMAGE: Cutout, bow, satin and velvet... how can you not be in the mood to party?

IMAGE: Shades of purple...

