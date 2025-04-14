HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
When Ananya Panday Decides To Steal...

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
April 14, 2025 12:52 IST

And what is Ananya Panday stealing, you wonder? Your breath and your words, of course.

Her long legs and model-like frame are a perfect showcase for all kinds of outfits.

She will leave you gazing in wonder as she rocks international luxury labels and showcases the finest designs by Indian designers.

This Bollywood fashionista -- who will be seen next in Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 -- is on an applause-worthy style roll.

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Saris don't need to be traditionally draped. Nor do blouses need to be traditionally designed. Ananya Panday gives the desi girl look a modern twist.

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya's all-black ensemble, worn with that starburst necklace, is sophistication, sophistication, sophistication. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Then there's the romantic vibe with her lace corset top paired with those sparkling diamond drop earrings and perfectly winged eyeliner.

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE:  She looks smashing in this blue floral sari, complemented beautifully by the fresh gajra in her hair.

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya knows just how to get formal and flirty at the same time.

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Cutout, bow, satin and velvet... how can you not be in the mood to party?

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Shades of purple...

 Ananya Panday

