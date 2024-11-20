Like To be Sara Ali Khan's Guest In Goa?

Sara Ali Khan has a treat in store.

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar get the details.

We love celebrities and their lifestyle, don't we?

Imagine a holiday where you revitalise yourself amid serene surroundings alongside, well, Sara Ali Khan!

What if we told you that it's possible to share space with Bollywood's new-gen star?

You can eat with her, stroll on the beach with her and do yoga and meditation with her.

This dream vacay is an opportunity to peek into Sara's personal wellness rituals and secrets as she hosts an exclusive retreat at a serene abode in Goa.

Via Airbnb (that's Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb's general manager for India with Sara in the photograph above) who Sara is associated with, this chulbuli actor will spend time with a group of four guests.

"Apart from my work, which I am thoroughly grateful for and enjoy and appreciate every day, travelling, exploring, discovering and wellness is all extremely, extremely close to my heart," Sara says at the media interaction that launched this campaign.

"This idea of travelling but also (keeping) mindfulness and wellness (in mind) just totally resonates with me."

When complimented about how beautiful she looks, Sara smiles.

"Beauty is all inside. And it comes with peace. And how do you find peace? I honestly don't think anyone has an answer to that. The part of that journey is definitely just union of body, mind and soul. And how do you achieve it? I think everyone has a different answer to that (question)."

Meditation, spending time with loved ones, reading, picking up a new hobby, being physically active, working out and trekking, says Sara, helps her maintain her calm amidst her "crazy" work schedule.

"I think it important to maintain a balance between your personal and professional lives. Balance is the key whether it is shooting 24 hours or working around the clock and then taking time off to rejuvenate and come back," she explains.

Apart from Goa, where else Sara would like to host a wellness retreat? Watch the video to find out:

The retreat, Sara believes, will hopefully help her guests learn something about themselves.

Asked about her favourite spots at this particular getaway, she reveals, "A lovely swimming pool and a veranda where guests can mediate and watch beautiful sunrises and sunsets."

Is there any wellness practice that Sara will never miss out?

"Mediation and gratitude," she says instantly.

"I feel gratitude for the smallest things in life. It can be very easy to want more, demand more and complain more. I am always grateful for this moment right now and it is very important to practise that."

A curious mediaperson asks Sara if she owned the Goa retreat like her friend Janhvi Kapoor, who recently rented out her Chennai beach house on Airbnb?

Sara grins, "Bhagwan kare main kaam karti rahu aur bohot saare bungalows ho jaaye (By God's grace, I should keep working and own a lot of bungalows)."