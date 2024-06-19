News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Ananya Twinkled As Tinker Bell

When Ananya Twinkled As Tinker Bell

By REDIFF STYLE
June 19, 2024 11:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ananya Panday, usually the ambassador of Barbiecore, opted to step back into the Disney rajkumari era.

She collected a sackful of hearts as Tinker Bell at the Swarovski Masters of Light exhibition in Milan. 

There was no sighting of the actor with the NeverBeast, but she minced about in a short, short glittery dress, scattering pixie dust. 

IMAGE: How many hundred thousand crystals are there in her outfit?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fairies can use limos.

 

IMAGE: Crystal duo: Actor Gwyneth Paltrow shares a frame with Tinker Bellji

 

IMAGE: The Bollywood actor's crystal count can't match that of Swarovski's creative director Giovanna Engelbert, who had donned a frothy sea of sparkling blue. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Isn't Sumona Amazing?
Isn't Sumona Amazing?
Psst! Shreya Has A Secret To Share
Psst! Shreya Has A Secret To Share
Pallak Lalwani's Ultra Cool Vibe
Pallak Lalwani's Ultra Cool Vibe
Bangladesh's Tanzim fined for verbal spat
Bangladesh's Tanzim fined for verbal spat
'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It '03 Or '24'
'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It '03 Or '24'
What's Tendulkar Doing With Trevor Noah?
What's Tendulkar Doing With Trevor Noah?
When Tyrants Hang Out...
When Tyrants Hang Out...

More like this

Kota Factory's Urvi Has Dhamakedar Style

Kota Factory's Urvi Has Dhamakedar Style

Cool Saiee Will Bowl You For A Six

Cool Saiee Will Bowl You For A Six

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances