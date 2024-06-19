When Ananya Twinkled As Tinker Bell

Ananya Panday, usually the ambassador of Barbiecore, opted to step back into the Disney rajkumari era.

She collected a sackful of hearts as Tinker Bell at the Swarovski Masters of Light exhibition in Milan.

There was no sighting of the actor with the NeverBeast, but she minced about in a short, short glittery dress, scattering pixie dust.

IMAGE: How many hundred thousand crystals are there in her outfit?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Fairies can use limos.

IMAGE: Crystal duo: Actor Gwyneth Paltrow shares a frame with Tinker Bellji.

IMAGE: The Bollywood actor's crystal count can't match that of Swarovski's creative director Giovanna Engelbert, who had donned a frothy sea of sparkling blue.